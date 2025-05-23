Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited on Friday announced that the company's revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 1,719 crore, down about 21.86 per cent from Rs 2,200 crore registered in Q3 FY25. Similarly, the total income in Q4 dropped by approximately 18.79 per cent to Rs 1,815 crore from Rs 2,235 crore in the previous quarter. Despite the fall in revenue and income, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail was able to reduce its total expenses, which decreased by around 16.64 per cent to Rs 1,959 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 2,350 crore in Q3.

However, the cost of material consumed rose sharply by 65.10 per cent, increasing from Rs 111.98 crore in Q3 to Rs 184.87 crore in Q4. The company also lowered its employee benefits expense by 11.22 per cent, from Rs 317.89 crore in Q3 to Rs 282.23 crore in Q4.

This, along with other cost controls, helped Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail narrow its net loss by about 67.10 per cent, from Rs 51.31 crore in Q3 to Rs 16.87 crore in Q4. In corporate governance updates, the company's board approved the re-appointment of Sangeeta Tanwani as Whole-Time Director, effective from February 24, 2026, to January 31, 2027. This decision was made on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and is subject to shareholders' approval.

Tanwani has confirmed that she is not barred from holding her position by any regulatory authority. Additionally, the board approved the appointment of BNP and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as the company's Secretarial Auditor for a consecutive term of five years starting from the financial year 2025-26 to 2029-30. The appointment is subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM), according to the company.

