Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Immediate custody...': Days after UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's candidature, Delhi HC passes important order

Stock Market ALERT! Adani group stocks fall after latest Hindenburg allegations against SEBI Chief

Hindenburg Row: Did Sebi chief Madhabi Buch disclose fund linked to Adani? Report says...

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

'Can't you save...': Muhammad Yunus condemns violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, terms attacks 'heinous'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Stock Market ALERT! Adani group stocks fall after latest Hindenburg allegations against SEBI Chief

Stock Market ALERT! Adani group stocks fall after latest Hindenburg allegations against SEBI Chief

Hindenburg Row: Did Sebi chief Madhabi Buch disclose fund linked to Adani? Report says...

Hindenburg Row: Did Sebi chief Madhabi Buch disclose fund linked to Adani? Report says...

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

Benefits of beetroot for purifying blood 

Benefits of beetroot for purifying blood 

Most popular types of Indian tea

Most popular types of Indian tea

Penguin and Egg: James Webb Telescope captures breathtaking photos of galaxy merger

Penguin and Egg: James Webb Telescope captures breathtaking photos of galaxy merger

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal ��से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

AbRam Khan to make film debut with mega-budget epic, will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan in...

AbRam Khan to make film debut with mega-budget epic, will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan in...

Kangana Ranaut calls Rahul Gandhi 'poisonous' man who wants to 'destroy' India: 'He is trying everything to...'

Kangana Ranaut calls Rahul Gandhi 'poisonous' man who wants to 'destroy' India: 'He is trying everything to...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Stock Market ALERT! Adani group stocks fall after latest Hindenburg allegations against SEBI Chief

After the latest Hindenburg report alleged that SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had a stake in ‘offshore entities used in Adani money siphoning scandal, the shares of Adani group saw a decline on Monday, i.e., August 12.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

Stock Market ALERT! Adani group stocks fall after latest Hindenburg allegations against SEBI Chief
Representative Image (Photo credit: Pexels.com)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Following the latest Hindenburg report which alleged that Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had a stake in ‘offshore entities used in Adani money siphoning scandal, Adani group fell 3.09 per cent on Monday, i.e., August 12. 

Moreover, shares of the Adani Energy solutions opened 17 per cent lower on the BSE. Shares of Adani Power, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas declined by 4.98 per cent, 6.96 per cent and 5.57 per cent respectively. 

In addition, Adani Wilmar saw a decline in its shares by 2.3%. Ambuja cements, owned by the Adani group, declined by upto 0.6%. 

The Hindenburg report, on Saturday, i.e., August 10, alleged that "SEBI’s Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch, had stake in obscure offshore entities used in Adani money siphoning scandal.”

The Adani group, however, denied the allegations terming the report 'malicious, mischievous and manipulative'.

In an official statement issued by the firm, it stated, "The Adani Group has absolutely no commercial relationship with the individuals or matters mentioned in this calculated deliberate effort to malign our standing. We remain steadfastly committed to transparency and compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements".

In the wake of the issuance of the Hindenburg report leading to controversies, SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband also released a joint statement claiming that the investment in the fund referred to in the Hindenburg report was made in 2015 when they were both private citizens living in Singapore, two years before the fomer joined SEBI. 

“The investment in the fund referred to in the Hindenburg report was made in 2015 when they were both private citizens living in Singapore and almost 2 years before Madhabi joined Sebi, even as a Whole Time Member”, it said. 

The joint statement further added, "SEBI has strong institutional mechanisms of disclosure and recusal norms as per the code of conduct applicable to its officers. Accordingly, all disclosures and recusals have been diligently followed, including disclosures of all securities held or subsequently transferred."

Madhabi Puri Buch, joined as a whole time member of the SEBI in 2017 and later took over as its chairperson in 2022. 

Meanwhile, the latest Hindenburg allegations have led to a political word war between the opposition and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with the former demanding a probe into the alleged irregularities. 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral: How a casual 'bomb' comment leads to passenger's arrest at Kochi airport

Viral: How a casual 'bomb' comment leads to passenger's arrest at Kochi airport

Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat congratulate Aman Sehrawat for winning bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat congratulate Aman Sehrawat for winning bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Kolkata doctor murder case: How a Bluetooth device helped police track down accused?

Kolkata doctor murder case: How a Bluetooth device helped police track down accused?

Neeraj Chopra net worth: Luxurious house in Panipat, swanky cars, super bikes and more

Neeraj Chopra net worth: Luxurious house in Panipat, swanky cars, super bikes and more

Meet ‘prince of Tollywood’, actor who adopted 2 villages, donates 30 percent of his earning every year; he's worth…

Meet ‘prince of Tollywood’, actor who adopted 2 villages, donates 30 percent of his earning every year; he's worth…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement