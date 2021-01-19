Adani Group signs concession agreement with AAI for these three airports, check details

Adani Enterprises on Tuesday said that it has signed the concession agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for operating and developing the Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that the concession period is 50 years from the commercial operation date.

"Adani Jaipur International Airport Limited, Adani Guwahati International Airport and Adani Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company have signed the concession agreement on January 19, 2021 with Airports Authority of India for the operations, management and development of Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports respectively," it said.

The agreements were signed by NV Subbarayudu, Executive Director, Strategic Initiative Unit on behalf of AAI and Behnad Zandi, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Airports Limited at corporate headquarters of AAI in the presence of Arvind Singh, Chairman, AAI; board members and other senior officials of AAI and Adani Enterprises Limited.

The concessionaires are required to take up the Guwahati, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram airports fulfilling certain conditions precedents within 180 days from January 19, 2021 and will operate, manage and develop the airports for next 50 years, in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the concession agreements.

The concessionaire of Guwahati airport shall pay AAI a per passenger fee of Rs 160 for domestic passengers and Rs 320 for international passengers. Similarly, the concessionaires for Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram airports will pay AAI per passenger fee of Rs 174 and Rs 168 respectively for domestic passengers and Rs 348 and Rs 336 for international passengers. Per passenger domestic fee will be revised annually taking into account of the variation in the CPI (IW).

The concession fee that would be received by AAI after leasing out six airports will be used for the maintenance and development of other brownfield airports and also for further development of RCS and Greenfield airports throughout the country.

An international competitive bidding process for PPP transaction for six airports (viz. Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru Guwahati, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram,) was initiated by AAI during December 2018 and Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) emerged highest bidder for these three airports along with Mangaluru, Lucknow and Ahmedabad airports.

Mangaluru, Lucknow and Ahmedabad airports were handed over to the Concessionaires on October 31, 2020 November 2, 2020 and November 7, 2020 respectively.

Subsequent to approval received from the government during August 2020, letters of awards were issued to AEL for Guwahati, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram airports and after getting security clearance by AEL, concession agreements were signed.