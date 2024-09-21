Twitter
Amazon River Basin faces severe drought, over 200 dolphins perish, water levels hit...

Anita Hassanandani recalls facing horrifying eve-teasing incident at 9: ‘Rickshaw driver removed his...'

PM Modi embarks on three-day US visit, says 'Quad has emerged as...'

DNA Explainer: Why Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test in Galle has a 'rest day' today

These four childhood friends started business now worth Rs 84 lakh with only…

Meet Apala Mishra who left medical practices for UPSC exam, secured AIR 9, topped interview but chose not to...

Adani Group gives Rs 161 crore order to this company, it is…

The official exchange filing confirmed that Adani Power had entrusted ION Exchange with this ₹161 crore project, positioning the company for further growth

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 06:59 AM IST

Adani Group gives Rs 161 crore order to this company, it is…
Gautam Adani, Chairperson of Adani Group
The market buzzed with excitement as shares of ION Exchange suddenly soared, leaving investors wondering what had sparked such a dramatic rise. Was it a secret deal? A hidden opportunity? What unfolded next revealed a game-changing announcement involving one of India’s most powerful conglomerates—Adani Group.

ION Exchange (India) Ltd sent shockwaves through the stock market on Thursday, as news broke of an order worth Rs 161 crore from Adani Power. This revelation sent the company’s stock skyrocketing during intraday trading, reaching an impressive high of Rs 709.15, an 8 percent surge in just a few hours. Although the stock eventually cooled down, closing with a modest gain, the excitement carried into Friday’s trading, where it rose by 3 per cent to Rs 682.50.

The massive order pertains to 2 x 800 MW units for Raipur and Raigarh Ultra Super Power Projects, a major boost for ION Exchange's business. The official exchange filing confirmed that Adani Power had entrusted ION Exchange with this Rs 161 crore project, positioning the company for further growth.

This surge wasn’t entirely unexpected, as ION Exchange had delivered an impressive return of 32.42% over the last year. The company’s strategic partnership with Adani Power now appears to be fueling even greater momentum, suggesting more to come for both firms.

While the future looks promising, market experts caution investors to seek professional advice before entering the stock frenzy.

The deal with Adani Power is a clear indicator that ION Exchange is poised for growth, but in the volatile world of stocks, surprises lurk around every corner.

 

