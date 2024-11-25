SBI leads with Rs 33800 crore exposure to Adani Group’s Rs 2.4 trillion debt, followed by state-owned and private banks, including YES Bank, ICICI, and key financial institutions.

State Bank of India (SBI) has emerged as the lender with the highest exposure to the Adani Group, with a reported amount of Rs 33,800 crore, according to a note by IIFL Securities on Thursday. Following SBI, state-owned financial institutions like Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation also have significant exposure to the group.

The Adani Group’s total gross debt stands at a substantial Rs 2.4 trillion, while its net debt, after adjustments, is Rs 1.8 trillion as of the financial year 2024 (FY24).

Among private sector banks, which collectively account for only 4% of the group's overall debt, YES Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, and IndusInd Bank hold notable stakes. Additionally, institutions such as the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, NaBFID (National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development), IIFCL (India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited), and India Infradebt are also significantly exposed to the group.

This highlights the scale of the Adani Group's financial ties across India's banking and financial institutions.

