How Adani Group expanded core businesses through acquisitions worth Rs 80,000,0000000?

Gautam Adani-owned Adani Group has made 33 acquisitions worth Rs 80,000 crore since January 2023, when Hindenburg hit it with startling revelations. According to market data and company sources, the group concentrated on its core business while acquiring businesses. It ports business-acquired businesses worth Rs 28,145 crore. It was followed by cement at Rs 24,710 crore and power at Rs 12,251 crore. Its incubating businesses accounted for Rs 3,927 crore, while transmission and distribution added Rs 2,544 crore worth of deals. The Adani Group also made an acquisition of the debt-laden Japyee Group in bankruptcy proceedings worth Rs 13,500 crore.

While making these acquisitions, the Adani group preferred equity infusions and tighter capital allocation while continuing acquisitions in core businesses such as ports, cement, and power to protect cash flows. The Adani Group exhibited its resilience in its balance sheet, with net debt-to-EBITDA at about 3 times, below its stated guidance range of 3.5 times to 4.5 times more, though it continued to invest and expand across sectors.

The Adani Group acquired a 56.74 percent stake in Ambuja Cements in August 2023. It bought the controlling stake in Sanghi Industries from the Ravi Sanghi family for Rs 5,000 crore. ACC acquired Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd for Rs 775 crore in January 2024. The Gautam Adani-owned Adani Group also acquired My Home Group's Tuticorin grinding unit in Tamil Nadu for Rs 413.75 crore in April 2024. It was followed by the Rs 10,422 crore buyout of Penna Cement Industries in June and the Rs 8,100 crore acquisition of Orient Cement in October 2024.

The power sector of the Adani Group acquired Karaikal Port in April 2023 for Rs 1,485 crore, Gopalpur Port in March 2024 for Rs 3,080 crore, and Astro Offshore for Rs 1,550 crore in August 2024. The Adani Group also bought Tanzania's Dar es Salaam Port for Rs 330 crore in May 2024.