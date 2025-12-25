FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Navi Mumbai Airport starts operations, first flight landed from...; WATCH here

How Adani Group expanded core businesses through acquisitions worth Rs 80,000,0000000?

'11 mins mein Rs 25 lakh': Elvish Yadav does impossible, becomes biggest entreprenuer by selling..., BB OTT 2 winner reacts, fans say 'systum hila diya'

'I was there': Ex-Australia star adds new angle to England's Noosa 'drinking' row

BCCI remains richest cricket board despite Rs 358 crore Dream11 deal exit; ICC sees revenue fall

Delhi govt launches Rs 5 thali at 100 Atal Canteens across city; check locations, timings, and menu

Good news for Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric secures Rs 366 crore from...

Did Jesus Christ live in India? Story behind 'Lost Years' theory, myth, history, and scholarly rebuttal

Watch: Akshay Kumar wraps Welcome To The Jungle, drops new teaser of ensamble comedy, calls it 'one of biggest projects of his career'

Who is Hardik Tamore? Mumbai player who sparked Rohit Sharma doppelganger moment at Vijay Hazare Trophy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Navi Mumbai Airport starts operations, first flight landed from...; WATCH here

Navi Mumbai Airport starts operations, first flight landed from...; WATCH here

How Adani Group expanded core businesses through acquisitions worth Rs 80,000,0000000?

How Adani Group expanded business through acquisitions worth Rs 80,000,0000000

'11 mins mein Rs 25 lakh': Elvish Yadav does impossible, becomes biggest entreprenuer by selling..., BB OTT 2 winner reacts, fans say 'systum hila diya'

11 mins mein Rs 25 lakh': Elvish Yadav becomes biggest entreprenuer by selling..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India

Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers

Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

How Adani Group expanded core businesses through acquisitions worth Rs 80,000,0000000?

Since the Hindenburg report, the Adani Group has completed 33 acquisitions worth over ₹80,000 crore, focusing on core sectors like ports, cement and power with strong financial discipline.

Latest News

Pramode Mallk

Updated : Dec 25, 2025, 07:40 PM IST

How Adani Group expanded core businesses through acquisitions worth Rs 80,000,0000000?
Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gautam Adani-owned Adani Group has made 33 acquisitions worth Rs 80,000 crore since January 2023, when Hindenburg hit it with startling revelations. According to market data and company sources, the group concentrated on its core business while acquiring businesses. It ports business-acquired businesses worth Rs 28,145 crore. It was followed by cement at Rs 24,710 crore and power at Rs 12,251 crore. Its incubating businesses accounted for Rs 3,927 crore, while transmission and distribution added Rs 2,544 crore worth of deals. The Adani Group also made an acquisition of the debt-laden Japyee Group in bankruptcy proceedings worth Rs 13,500 crore. 

While making these acquisitions, the Adani group preferred equity infusions and tighter capital allocation while continuing acquisitions in core businesses such as ports, cement, and power to protect cash flows. The Adani Group exhibited its resilience in its balance sheet, with net debt-to-EBITDA at about 3 times, below its stated guidance range of 3.5 times to 4.5 times more, though it continued to invest and expand across sectors.

The Adani Group acquired a 56.74 percent stake in Ambuja Cements in August 2023. It bought the controlling stake in Sanghi Industries from the Ravi Sanghi family for Rs 5,000 crore. ACC acquired Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd for Rs 775 crore in January 2024. The Gautam Adani-owned Adani Group also acquired My Home Group's Tuticorin grinding unit in Tamil Nadu for Rs 413.75 crore in April 2024. It was followed by the Rs 10,422 crore buyout of Penna Cement Industries in June and the Rs 8,100 crore acquisition of Orient Cement in October 2024.

The power sector of the Adani Group acquired Karaikal Port in April 2023 for Rs 1,485 crore, Gopalpur Port in March 2024 for Rs 3,080 crore, and Astro Offshore for Rs 1,550 crore in August 2024. The Adani Group also bought Tanzania's Dar es Salaam Port for Rs 330 crore in May 2024.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Navi Mumbai Airport starts operations, first flight landed from...; WATCH here
Navi Mumbai Airport starts operations, first flight landed from...; WATCH here
How Adani Group expanded core businesses through acquisitions worth Rs 80,000,0000000?
How Adani Group expanded business through acquisitions worth Rs 80,000,0000000
'11 mins mein Rs 25 lakh': Elvish Yadav does impossible, becomes biggest entreprenuer by selling..., BB OTT 2 winner reacts, fans say 'systum hila diya'
11 mins mein Rs 25 lakh': Elvish Yadav becomes biggest entreprenuer by selling..
'I was there': Ex-Australia star adds new angle to England's Noosa 'drinking' row
'I was there': Ex-Australia star adds new angle to England's Noosa 'drinking'
BCCI remains richest cricket board despite Rs 358 crore Dream11 deal exit; ICC sees revenue fall
BCCI remains richest cricket board despite Rs 358 crore Dream11 deal exit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined India
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement