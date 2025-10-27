Adani Energy Solutions Q2 results: Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company's net profit dips to Rs...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
During the first half of this year, the company commissioned three transmission projects.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 07:20 PM IST

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani continues to grow his business empire. The 63-year-old runs Adani Group as chairman. The group has a presence in several sectors, including Energy. Now, his Adani Energy Solutions has posted a 28 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 557.10 crore for the September quarter, PTI reported. This is mainly due to one-time adjustment of deferred tax of Rs 314 crore in the year-ago period. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) had reported a net profit of Rs 773 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.

"The reported PAT has been adjusted for a one-time positive impact of deferred tax of Rs 314 crore in Q2 FY25 last year for like-for-like comparison," the company said in a statement. The company's total income increased by 6.4 per cent to Rs 6,767 crore from Rs 6,360 crore a year ago. Its total expenses stood at Rs 5,687 crore, marginally lower against Rs 5,693 crore in the year-ago quarter.

H1 FY26 Earnings

The company's capex in the first half of FY26 has increased by 1.36x to Rs 5,976 crore against ₹4,400 crore in H1 FY25. The total income of Rs 13,793 crore in H1 FY26 and ₹6,767 crore in Q2 FY26 grew by 16.4 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively, due to stable operating performance across business segments and higher SCA (service concession agreement) income. During the first half of this year, the company commissioned three transmission projects – Khavda Phase II Part-A, Khavda Pooling Station - 1 (KPS-1) and Sangod transmission.

About Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy is the country's largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 26,705 ckm and 97,236 MVA transformation capacity.

Adani Energy share price

The Adani company shares closed at Rs 945.05 on Monday at the NSE. The market cap of the company stands at Rs 1.14 lakh crore, as of October 27.

