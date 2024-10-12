Kenya signs a $736 million deal with Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. to enhance its power infrastructure.

Kenya has signed a significant $736 million deal with Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., a company owned by billionaire Gautam Adani, for the construction of three major power lines. The agreement, according to Kenya’s Energy Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, involves financing, building, operating, and maintaining the power transmission lines for a period of 30 years. The goal of these projects is to improve Kenya’s power infrastructure, ensuring reliable electricity access for households and industries across the country, especially amid the recent challenges of frequent power outages.

Wandayi emphasized that enhancing electricity transmission is a key government priority. "By boosting transmission capacity, the government seeks to support industrial growth and improve regional integration, providing stable and dependable power to businesses and homes throughout the nation," he said.

In addition to the Adani deal, the Kenya Electricity Transmission Co. is also negotiating with a consortium led by infrastructure platform Africa50 and India's state-owned Power Grid Corp. for the construction of two more power lines. These efforts are all part of Kenya's larger strategy to strengthen its energy sector and improve the reliability of power supply.

However, not all ventures involving Adani in Kenya have gone smoothly. A separate proposal by the company to operate Kenya’s largest airport for 30 years led to widespread protests, legal battles, and Senate investigations. The controversial airport deal has now been halted by a high court after critics argued that it violated principles of transparency, good governance, and responsible public spending. Despite these setbacks, the government’s energy projects with Adani are moving forward.