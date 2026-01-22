FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Business

BUSINESS

Adani Energy Q3 results: Gautam Adani's company's profit dips 8% to Rs 574 crore; check details

Adani Energy had logged a net profit of Rs 625.30 crore in the same period a year ago.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 05:18 PM IST

Adani Energy Q3 Results: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's company, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), posted an over 8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 574.06 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to higher tax expenses. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 625.30 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing, PTI reported. According to the filing, the company made a provision of total tax expenses of Rs 226.17 crore, whereas it had got tax credit of Rs 66.07 crore in the year- ago quarter.

  1. Adani Energy reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its adjusted profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY26).
  2. EBITDA for the quarter touched an all-time high of Rs 2,210 crore -- marking a 21 per cent increase compared to the same period last financial year, according to its stock exchange filing.
  3. Total income during the quarter grew 15.7 per cent year-on-year to a record Rs 6,945 crore, driven by improved operating performance and higher Service Concession Arrangement income due to increased capital expenditure.
  4. Profit before tax jumped sharply by 43.2 per cent to Rs 801 crore, according to the regulatory filing.
  5. Cash profit for the quarter increased 22.8 per cent to Rs 1,227 crore. The company also delivered a solid performance in the first nine months of FY26.
  6. The company commissioned four transmission projects during this period, including North Karanpura Transmission, Khavda Phase II Part-A, Khavda Pooling Station-1 and the Sangod transmission project.

READ | Sensex climbs 398 points, Nifty gains 132 pts: Why did the share market rise today?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
