Adani Energy Q3 results: Gautam Adani's company's profit dips 8% to Rs 574 crore; check details

Adani Energy Q3 Results: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's company, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), posted an over 8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 574.06 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to higher tax expenses. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 625.30 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing, PTI reported. According to the filing, the company made a provision of total tax expenses of Rs 226.17 crore, whereas it had got tax credit of Rs 66.07 crore in the year- ago quarter.