Adani Airports CEO makes BIG announcement on lounges facilities, says 'direct access available via..., eliminating need of ...'

Adani Airport CEO Arun Bansal have announced that the passengers across India will now have direct access to lounge facilities in partnership with other operators across airports in India. The flyers will now have direct access to the lounges by Adani Airport's digital platforms. These services are developed by Adani's in-house digital labs. He also announced that this will 'eliminate the need for middlemen,' as there will be no need for voucher cards, cards or any third party.

Announcement on LinkedIn

On July 3, Adani Airport Holdings’s chief executive Arun Bansal said on LinkedIn, “Passengers across India can now access lounges directly through our platform in partnership with other lounge operators. This means no intermediaries – only seamless, a world class experience delivered directly to our consumers."

Arun Bansal started his post on LinkedIn, that with the 'fintech revolution', need for middlemen has been eliminated in other sectors too. He said, “India is at the global forefront of digital innovation. UPI has transformed the lives of a billion Indians, revolutionizing how we transact every day and accelerating our journey to becoming the third largest economy in the world. This fintech revolution has eliminated the need for middlemen across sectors, just as companies like Airbnb and Uber did several years ago."

“In today's tech-driven world, only those companies that can disrupt themselves will survive. The rest will disappear,” he added.

Adani Airports

The Adani Group has its airports in every major city. It operates the airports in Mumbai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, Guwahati, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram and also building the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Dreamfolks accusations on Airport operators

This announcement comes amid, Dreamfolks CEO and chairperson Liberatha Peter Kallat accused two airport operators, who have entered same line of business, as they are using tactics to disrupt their business. He has accused them of pressuring its clients (banks) to cut ties from Dreamfolks. "There is negative PR build-up against Dreamfolks by airport operators, tried to be diplomatic, but it is high time we tell everybody what was happening,” Kallat had said. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, "The pressure which has been built up is to tell the clients that, in case they do not sign up with them or do business with them directly, they would actually stop their cardholder access to their airports."

Dreamfolks is a company that acts as an agrregator, specializing in airport lounge access and other travel-related services. they connect various lounge operators with banks, airlines, etc. Thy offer a platform from accessing airport lounges, spas, food outlets in airports in India and globally.