Accenture layoffs: Why the tech giant cut over 11000 jobs; know real reason HERE

Accenture has laid off more than 11,000 employees across teams around the world, the tech giant said in a statement as it released its quarterly results. The Dublin-headquartered company has warned that it expects more job cuts in the coming months. The vast layoffs have taken place over the last three months amid the company's increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). The firm has laid out a massive restructuring programme as it forecasts slower growth for the year.

What did Accenture say about layoffs?

Accenture chief executive officer (CEO) Julie Sweet said the company would "exit" people unable to upskill amid the AI push. "We’re trying to—in a very compressed timeline where we don't have a viable path for skilling—sort of exiting people, so we can get more of the skills we need," she told analysts over a phone call. According to reports, Accenture's restructuring programme mainly includes severance pay costs linked to the upcoming layoffs.

What are Accenture's plans for future?

At the end of August, Accenture had a global workforce of 7,79,000 -- down by around 11,000 compared to three months earlier, when the employee count at the firm was 7,91,000. The job cuts will go on until November this year, the company said in a statement. As per a report by Bloomberg, Accenture is also planning to train its employees in agentic AI as the IT giant aims to serve client demand in that area. Besides Accenture, several major tech companies have laid off employees this year, including Microsoft, Meta, Google, Intel, and Amazon.