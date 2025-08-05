Accenture CEO Julie Sweet reveals how her father's advice at age 15 changed her life: 'You should be fearless but...'

She joined Accenture as General Counsel in 2010, became CEO of North America in 2015, and was appointed Global CEO in 2019. Transitioning from law to leading cloud services and generative AI projects, Sweet's journey has been marked by constant adaptation.

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet reflected on a formative experience from her youth, recounting a pivotal moment that shaped her perspective on success. At 15, Sweet faced a setback in a local speech contest, a loss that, rather than defining her, became a catalyst for her future achievements. Sweet's father instilled in her an important lesson that shaped her life.

What lesson Accenture CEO Julie Sweet's father taught her?

At just 15 years old, Julie Sweet stood defeated after a local speech contest. But it wasn't the loss that reshaped her worldview, but the words her father gave her that evening. With unflinching clarity, he told her that the world won't always be fair, and that she would have to be so good that no one could deny her. "First of all, Julie, you're never going to be the daughter of the president of the Lions Club. That's not the family you were born into… and I believe you can do anything, but you have to be so much better than anyone else that they have to give it to you. Tonight, you weren't that much better," Julie Sweet's father told her.



Sweet later described her father's words as a lesson in being fearless but prepared. "You should be fearless, but you have to be ready," she told Fortune. That advice taught her to be brutally honest with herself and to keep improving — a habit she developed early, working as a teenage reservations clerk where she "learned to change, to grow very, very fast."

Importance of adaptability

During her interaction, Julie Sweet also pointed out that adaptability is crucial for all business leaders. She cited JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who often warns against complacency and urges constant learning. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has a similar approach, saying his focus is always on "doing things that are going to be relevant tomorrow." Satya Nadella credits this mindset for Microsoft's three decades of continuous growth.

Julie Sweet's own journey — from losing a speech contest to leading one of the world's largest consulting firms — reflects the value of staying ready and always improving. Julie Sweet graduated from Columbia University with a law degree and began her career at the elite law firm Cravath Swaine & Moore in Manhattan. She joined Accenture as General Counsel in 2010, became CEO of North America in 2015, and was appointed Global CEO in 2019. Transitioning from law to leading cloud services and generative AI projects, Sweet's journey has been marked by constant adaptation.

Leading Accenture to success

Under Sweet's leadership, Accenture has spent $6.6 billion on acquisitions over the past two years and raised its AI bookings to $1.4 billion. These moves led to a higher revenue forecast in March, according to Reuters. Sweet says these strategies follow the same principle her father taught her — to be "so much better" that clients have no choice but to work with you