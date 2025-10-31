FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

ACC Q2 Results: Gautam Adani's company reports five-fold rise in net profit at Rs...

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 199.7 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 07:24 PM IST

ACC Q2 Results: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's cement maker company ACC Ltd has reported more than five-fold rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,119.26 crore in the September quarter (Q2) on the back of strong sales. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 199.7 crore in the same period last fiscal year, ACC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

ACC Q2 Revenue

Consolidated revenue from operations in the September quarter stood at Rs 5,896.16 crore as against Rs 4,542.23 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal year, it added. Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 5,393.42 crore as against Rs 4,473.67 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

In the second quarter, cement and ancillary services clocked revenue of Rs 5,519.18 crore, up from Rs 4,373.41 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said. Ready-mix concrete segment posted revenue of Rs 453.62 crore as against Rs 289.1 crore in the same period last fiscal year, the company said.

About ACC Ltd

In 2022, the Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, acquired Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC Ltd from Switzerland’s Holcim Group for USD 6.4 billion. Currently, ACC has a market cap of Rs 35285 crore. The share price of the cement maker closed at Rs 1,879 on October 31.

