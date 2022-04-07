'Ab Nani Yaad Aayegi': Ashneer Grover takes a dig at BharatPe board members

Former Co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, on Thursday once again hit at the board members of the fintech company, saying snatching the keys and running a corner shop are two different skill-sets.

Ashneer was stripped last month of all company titles over alleged "extensive misappropriation of company funds" and using "company expense accounts" to "enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles".

"So I just heard @bharatpeindia closed its first quarter of ‘degrowth’ and ‘maximum cash burn’ under able (sic) leadership of Rajnish Kumar and Suhail Sameer. ‘Chaabi chheenna and hatti chalana do alag alag skills hai !’ Ab Nani yaad aayegi - markets are the ultimate test & truth," he posted.

Ashneer, also a popular judge on the reality show Shark Tank India, has accused BharatPe CEO Sameer of siding with the investors to remove him from the company.

After reports surfaced that government regulators may expand their probe into BharatPe`s financial books after the Ashneer-Madhuri Grover saga, the fintech platform said last month it will fully comply with the law of the land.

The company sacked Ashneer’s wife Madhuri Jain after the probe found misappropriation of funds during her time as head of controls, while Ashneer quit as BharatPe accused him, his wife and their relatives of being engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds and grossly abusing company money to fund their lavish lifestyles.

Amid the Ashneer Grover-BharatPe tussle, the fintech platform’s co-founder Shashvat Nakrani had said that the whole episode is an aberration and not the norm and the company will turn this crisis into an opportunity.

