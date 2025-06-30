Aakriti Thakur is currently the Group Head of Brand & PR at Paras Health, one of India’s leading healthcare providers.

Aakriti Thakur, a passionate storyteller and business strategist, has won 'Inspiring Brand and Marketing Leader of the Year' at the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025. Aakriti blends creative instinct with data-driven decision-making to deliver transformative outcomes for brands. She hails from Shimla and is a name that has become synonymous with visionary brand leadership and strategic marketing excellence in the healthcare and digital space.

Who is Aakriti Thakur?

Aakriti is currently the Group Head of Brand & PR at Paras Health, one of India’s leading healthcare providers, where she continues to drive impactful brand narratives, elevate stakeholder communication, and spearhead initiatives that align with the organisation’s vision of making quality healthcare accessible across the country.

Educational Qualifications

Aakriti holds a graduate degree in BBA from St. Bede’s College, Shimla. She later earned her MBA in Marketing & International Business, equipping her with a strong foundation in global marketing dynamics, business management and consumer behaviour. She pursued her higher secondary education in her hometown. Her journey from the classrooms of Shimla to boardrooms in Gurugram reflects a compelling narrative of resilience, ambition, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Professional experience

With over a decade of professional experience, Aakriti’s most notable stint has been with Healthians, a pioneering health-tech brand, as a founding member and as AVP – Branding & Marketing, where she played a strong role in shaping its identity from the ground up. She led the brand’s 0 to 1 journey, setting new benchmarks in consumer experience, digital engagement, and strategic communication.

Under her leadership, Healthians became the first brand in its category to advertise during IPL, a campaign that not only elevated visibility but also redefined how health-tech could connect emotionally with its audience.

From orchestrating high-impact brand campaigns and driving customer-first cultures to owning end-to-end communication strategies and building strong ROI-focused frameworks, Aakriti has left an indelible mark on every organisation she’s been a part of. Her earlier roles at a digital and advertising agency and the British Council further enriched her expertise across healthcare marketing, client management, and digital transformation.

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025

The awards celebrate those who don’t just rise through the ranks, but redefine them. The awards acknowledge the tireless efforts, strategic planning and unwavering determination that have empowered women to excel and pave the way for future generations.