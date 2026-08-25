FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
MP teachers risk lives, cross flooded river on inner tubes to mark mandatory e-attendance in Bhind: Video

MP teachers cross flooded river on inner tubes to mark mandatory e-attendance

Karnataka Cracks Down On Datura Sales: Amazon, Instamart, BigBasket Licences Suspended

Karnataka Cracks Down On Datura Sales: Amazon, Instamart, BigBasket Licences Suspended

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Sanjay Manjrekar labels bad light situation as 'drama', calls it 'unprofessional'

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Sanjay Manjrekar labels bad light situation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas

From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas

From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness

Latest NewsBusiness

BUSINESS

Airport Privatisation: Centre to limit number of airport bundles one bidder can win for 11 airports

Under the proposed model, the airports will be bundled in pairs or groups, with each bundle to be awarded to a single concessionaire for a 50 year concession period, as per ANI reports.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 01:38 PM IST

Airport Privatisation: Centre to limit number of airport bundles one bidder can win for 11 airports
Airport privatisation: Centre to limit number of airport bundles one bidder can win for 11 airports (Representative image/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The government is preparing for another major round of airport privatisation as the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) has granted in-principle approval for the privatisation of operations, management and development of 11 airports. Under the proposed model, airports will be bundled, with the government planning to cap the number of airport bundles that a single private bidder can win.

Airport privatisation: Govt plans cap on private bidders

The five bundles are Amritsar-Kangra (Gaggal), Varanasi-Gaya-Kushinagar, Bhubaneswar-Hubballi, Raipur-Aurangabad and Tiruchirappalli-Tirupati. The private concessionaires taking over the 11 airports are expected to invest a total of Rs 8,622 crore.

The modalities of this cap are currently being finalised and will be incorporated into the proposal submitted for the PPPAC's final recommendation. The government also plans to allow bidders with relevant cross-sectoral infrastructure experience rather than restricting technical eligibility only to companies with aviation sector experience. The government aims to prevent market concentration and reduce the risk of an operator taking on too many projects and becoming financially over-leveraged. The government has also proposed a one-year joint-management period with existing AAI employees and wants concessionaires to retain 60% of them for up to three years.

AAI's Airport privatisation

Under the proposed model, the airports will be bundled in pairs or groups, with each bundle to be awarded to a single concessionaire for a 50 year concession period, as per ANI reports. The government has proposed the bundling model with the objective of improving the financial viability of smaller airports by leveraging revenues and operational synergies from larger airports. 

As per the proposal, the private concessionaire will be responsible for the operation, management and development of passenger terminals and city-side infrastructure at the airports. The Airports Authority of India will continue to handle Air Traffic Control and Communication, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) services. AAI's wholly owned subsidiary, AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS) will continue to undertake cargo operations.

The move comes as airport privatisation gathers pace, with major operators such as Adani Airport Holdings and GMR Airports planning large investments. Earlier, the government had awarded six AAI airports under the PPP model in 2018-19. It also comes amid a separate debate over whether airport operators should be allowed to own airlines, with concerns being raised about a possible conflict of interest. The issue is significant as airport ownership is becoming concentrated among a few large infrastructure groups, while IndiGo and Air India together dominate nearly 90% of India’s domestic airline market. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
MP teachers risk lives, cross flooded river on inner tubes to mark mandatory e-attendance in Bhind: Video
MP teachers cross flooded river on inner tubes to mark mandatory e-attendance
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Sanjay Manjrekar labels bad light situation as 'drama', calls it 'unprofessional'
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Sanjay Manjrekar labels bad light situation
The Extraordinary Minds Behind Remarkable Success
The Extraordinary Minds Behind Remarkable Success
Joymoti, saved from the floods, is brought to Vantara for urgent medical treatment.
Joymoti, saved from the floods, is brought to Vantara for urgent medical treatme
Patna Protest: Water cannons, lathicharge fail to stop protesters as students march towards CM residence; several detained
Patna Protest: Water cannons, lathicharge fail to stop protesters
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement