Airport Privatisation: Centre to limit number of airport bundles one bidder can win for 11 airports

Under the proposed model, the airports will be bundled in pairs or groups, with each bundle to be awarded to a single concessionaire for a 50 year concession period, as per ANI reports.

The government is preparing for another major round of airport privatisation as the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) has granted in-principle approval for the privatisation of operations, management and development of 11 airports. Under the proposed model, airports will be bundled, with the government planning to cap the number of airport bundles that a single private bidder can win.

Airport privatisation: Govt plans cap on private bidders

The five bundles are Amritsar-Kangra (Gaggal), Varanasi-Gaya-Kushinagar, Bhubaneswar-Hubballi, Raipur-Aurangabad and Tiruchirappalli-Tirupati. The private concessionaires taking over the 11 airports are expected to invest a total of Rs 8,622 crore.

The modalities of this cap are currently being finalised and will be incorporated into the proposal submitted for the PPPAC's final recommendation. The government also plans to allow bidders with relevant cross-sectoral infrastructure experience rather than restricting technical eligibility only to companies with aviation sector experience. The government aims to prevent market concentration and reduce the risk of an operator taking on too many projects and becoming financially over-leveraged. The government has also proposed a one-year joint-management period with existing AAI employees and wants concessionaires to retain 60% of them for up to three years.

AAI's Airport privatisation

Under the proposed model, the airports will be bundled in pairs or groups, with each bundle to be awarded to a single concessionaire for a 50 year concession period, as per ANI reports. The government has proposed the bundling model with the objective of improving the financial viability of smaller airports by leveraging revenues and operational synergies from larger airports.

As per the proposal, the private concessionaire will be responsible for the operation, management and development of passenger terminals and city-side infrastructure at the airports. The Airports Authority of India will continue to handle Air Traffic Control and Communication, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) services. AAI's wholly owned subsidiary, AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS) will continue to undertake cargo operations.

The move comes as airport privatisation gathers pace, with major operators such as Adani Airport Holdings and GMR Airports planning large investments. Earlier, the government had awarded six AAI airports under the PPP model in 2018-19. It also comes amid a separate debate over whether airport operators should be allowed to own airlines, with concerns being raised about a possible conflict of interest. The issue is significant as airport ownership is becoming concentrated among a few large infrastructure groups, while IndiGo and Air India together dominate nearly 90% of India’s domestic airline market.

(With inputs from ANI)