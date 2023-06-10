Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet college dropout whose net worth was Rs 1200 crore at 20, built Rs 7420 crore firm in 1 year

Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra first launched a company called Kirana Kart.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 12:09 AM IST

Meet college dropout whose net worth was Rs 1200 crore at 20, built Rs 7420 crore firm in 1 year
Aadit Palicha was born in 2001 in Mumbai.

Aadit Palicha is the CEO of the online grocery delivery service, Zepto. The company's valuation was 900 million dollars in 2022 (Rs 7420 crore by current dollar value). The company started in 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Within a year of its inception, Palicha and his co-founder Kaivalya Vohra raised millions of dollars, scripting one of the greatest growth stories of corporate India. Both of them became millionaires within months of launching the company. 

Aadit Palicha was born in 2001 in Mumbai. He began his career as an entrepreneur when he was just 17. He first founded a company called GoPool which didn't take off. He went to the United States to study computer science from one of the best universities in the world, Stanford University. However, he dropped the course mid-way to become a businessman.

They first launched a company called Kirana Kart. It ran only for 10 months.

"We couldn't find a strong product-market fit with KiranaKart, so Kaivalya and I shut down operations and started Zepto," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Aadit and Kaivalya Vohra founded Zepto in April 2021. Within one month of operation, their valuation zoomed to 200 million dollars.

The central idea behind the company was to provide groceries within 10-16 minutes.

The idea was a runaway hit. In 2021 alone, they delivered 10 lakh orders. Within 5 months of launch, the company's valuation reached 570 million dollars.

Last year, their valuation reached 900 million dollars.

"Was supposed to get a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, but I decided to build Zepto instead," he quipped on LinkedIn.

In last year's Hurun list, Aadit Palicha's net worth was Rs 1200 crore. He built the company when he was just 20 years old. At 19, Kaivalya became the youngest millionaire in India with a net worth of Rs 1000 crore.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rock Met Gala 2023 after-party in stunning Valentino outfits, see viral photos
Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’
Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who walked at Met Gala red carpet
Inside Salman Khan’s lavish Rs 80 crore Panvel farmhouse spread across 150 acres, which includes gym, horse-riding rink
Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WTC Final 2023: Man proposes to girlfriend during India vs Australia match, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.