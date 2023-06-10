Meet college dropout whose net worth was Rs 1200 crore at 20, built Rs 7420 crore firm in 1 year

Aadit Palicha was born in 2001 in Mumbai.

Aadit Palicha is the CEO of the online grocery delivery service, Zepto. The company's valuation was 900 million dollars in 2022 (Rs 7420 crore by current dollar value). The company started in 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Within a year of its inception, Palicha and his co-founder Kaivalya Vohra raised millions of dollars, scripting one of the greatest growth stories of corporate India. Both of them became millionaires within months of launching the company.

Aadit Palicha was born in 2001 in Mumbai. He began his career as an entrepreneur when he was just 17. He first founded a company called GoPool which didn't take off. He went to the United States to study computer science from one of the best universities in the world, Stanford University. However, he dropped the course mid-way to become a businessman.

They first launched a company called Kirana Kart. It ran only for 10 months.

"We couldn't find a strong product-market fit with KiranaKart, so Kaivalya and I shut down operations and started Zepto," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Aadit and Kaivalya Vohra founded Zepto in April 2021. Within one month of operation, their valuation zoomed to 200 million dollars.

The central idea behind the company was to provide groceries within 10-16 minutes.

The idea was a runaway hit. In 2021 alone, they delivered 10 lakh orders. Within 5 months of launch, the company's valuation reached 570 million dollars.

Last year, their valuation reached 900 million dollars.

"Was supposed to get a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, but I decided to build Zepto instead," he quipped on LinkedIn.

In last year's Hurun list, Aadit Palicha's net worth was Rs 1200 crore. He built the company when he was just 20 years old. At 19, Kaivalya became the youngest millionaire in India with a net worth of Rs 1000 crore.