Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra: Firm on cusp of Rs 10699 crore net worth in 2 years, to raise Rs 1234 crore

Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra net worth: The Zepto funding round is likely to be concluded by the end of next month.

Zepto, founded by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, is in talks with investors to raise 150 million dollars (Rs 1234 crore). After the funding round, the two-year-old company's valuation is likely to increase to 1.3 billion dollars (around Rs 10699 crore).

The funding round is likely to be concluded by the end of next month, reported Inc42. India got 44 unicorns in 2021. The number, however, dwindled the next year to 21, signifying what business experts call the funding winter. If the round goes through, Zepto will be the first unicorn in India in 2023.

The company was founded by Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra. In 2021, within months of starting operations, the company raised 100 million dollars. Last year, it bagged 200 million dollars at a valuation of 900 million dollars.

Palicha is the CEO of the company. He and Vohra are school friends.

Palicha was born in 2021 in Mumbai. He began starting businesses at the age of 17. He first started a company called Go Pool. He and Vohra went to Stanford to study engineering but dropped out as they wanted to be entrepreneurs. After returning, they started Kirana Kart which ran for 10 months.

Palicha wrote on his LinkedIn account that he shut down operations as he couldn't find a product-market fit.

Zepto was founded in April 2021. The central idea behind the company was to provide groceries within 10-16 minutes.

5 months after launch, the company's valuation reached 570 million dollars.

Last year, their valuation reached 900 million dollars.

Aadit Palicha's net worth was Rs 1200 crore. Kaivalya's net worth was Rs 1000 crore. Their net worths are expected to rise if the valuation of the company rises.