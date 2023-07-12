Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra: Firm on cusp of Rs 10699 crore net worth in 2 years, to raise Rs 1234 crore

Headlines

After imitating Twitter, Meta now tries to copy Apple’s ‘fun’ feature

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

Remember Mamik Singh from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ssshhhh Koi Hai; drug addiction ruined his promising career, now he...

Kangana Ranaut’s film Tejas in trouble, politician says he’ll take legal action against actress: Here’s why

From online gaming to eating in movie theatres, here's a list of things that got expensive and cheaper

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

After imitating Twitter, Meta now tries to copy Apple’s ‘fun’ feature

Remember Mamik Singh from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ssshhhh Koi Hai; drug addiction ruined his promising career, now he...

7 healthy and tasty food options for cheat meals

Best monsoon getaways near Delhi

10 cheapest cars with sunroof in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Alia Bhatt brutally trolled, BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie spotted holding hands & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, May 18

CBSE Result 2023: CBSE Class 12 Results Have Been Announced; Here's How You Can Check It

OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia reacts on Adipurush kiss controversy, KRK accuses Akshay Kumar, says he gave 'supari' to kill him & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 9

Remember Mamik Singh from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ssshhhh Koi Hai; drug addiction ruined his promising career, now he...

Sidharth Malhotra calls wife Kiara Advani his ‘most prized treasure’, shares his biggest learning after marriage

Urvashi Rautela trolled for yet again dragging Rishabh Pant in post on relationship, internet calls her 'creepy stalker'

HomeBusiness

business

Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra: Firm on cusp of Rs 10699 crore net worth in 2 years, to raise Rs 1234 crore

Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra net worth: The Zepto funding round is likely to be concluded by the end of next month.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Zepto, founded by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, is in talks with investors to raise 150 million dollars (Rs 1234 crore). After the funding round, the two-year-old company's valuation is likely to increase to 1.3 billion dollars (around Rs 10699 crore).

The funding round is likely to be concluded by the end of next month, reported Inc42. India got 44 unicorns in 2021. The number, however, dwindled the next year to 21, signifying what business experts call the funding winter. If the round goes through, Zepto will be the first unicorn in India in 2023.

The company was founded by Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra. In 2021, within months of starting operations, the company raised 100 million dollars. Last year, it bagged 200 million dollars at a valuation of 900 million dollars.

Palicha is the CEO of the company. He and Vohra are school friends.

Palicha was born in 2021 in Mumbai. He began starting businesses at the age of 17. He first started a company called Go Pool. He and Vohra went to Stanford to study engineering but dropped out as they wanted to be entrepreneurs. After returning, they started Kirana Kart which ran for 10 months.

Palicha wrote on his LinkedIn account that he shut down operations as he couldn't find a product-market fit.

Zepto was founded in April 2021. The central idea behind the company was to provide groceries within 10-16 minutes.

5 months after launch, the company's valuation reached 570 million dollars.

Last year, their valuation reached 900 million dollars.

Aadit Palicha's net worth was Rs 1200 crore. Kaivalya's net worth was Rs 1000 crore. Their net worths are expected to rise if the valuation of the company rises.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

OMG 2 teaser Twitter review: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar's 'complete dedication' as Lord Shiva, call film 'blockbuster'

Rare, unseen photos of Nita Ambani with Mukesh Ambani, father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani go viral

'Irresistibly cute': Dolphin and woman's enchanting cuddle session melts hearts, watch

Meet woman with Rs 2890 crore net worth who quit Rs 200 crore job, did MBA from…

Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film begins shooting, makers reveal crucial details about new monster

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE