Aadhaar card update: What is mAadhaar? Know steps to configure app on Android and iOS

Several social welfare schemes are funded by the Central as well as the state governments which focus on the vulnerable sections of the society. One of such things that the government launched is the mAddhaar App.

The mAadhaar besides being a valid proof of identity can be used in several important places in the country. It also offers over 35 Aadhaar services on your smartphone. Any person whose Aadhaar card is linked with his/her registered mobile number can create an Aadhaar profile on the app.

The mAadhaar app is available for both Android and iPhone users in India.

Here is a step-by-step process to download the mAadhaar app

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store on your Android phone and App Store on your iPhone

Step 2: Type mAadhaar in search and download the app

ALTERNATE - You can also download the mAadhaar Android version from https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.uidai.mAadhaarPlus&hl=en_IN or the iOS version from https://apps.apple.com/in/app/maadhaar/id1435469474.

Step 3: Check if the developer's name is 'Unique Identification Authority of India' before downloading for authenticity.

Step 4: Once the app is downloaded, check the terms and conditions and usage guidelines, and language preference settings.

Step 5: Read them carefully before continuing.

It is important to note that you can add up to 5 profiles in your mAadhaar app. To do it, you will have to enter all the required details associated with the Aadhar card and after that will have to give OTP for the same.

The mAadhaar app can be conveniently used anywhere in India. The mAadhaar profile is widely accepted as a proof ID at Airports and Railway stations.