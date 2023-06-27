A Velumani: Man whose first salary was Rs 150 earned Rs 4546 crore in 1 deal, here's how

Dr A Velumani lives a low profile life. (File)

A photograph showing an elderly man travelling in Mumbai Local is going viral. This man is not an ordinary man but a millionaire. He is the founder of Thyrocare, Dr A Velumani. There was a time when his family income was Rs 50. Now he has millions of dollars but he still remains grounded.

He was born in 1959 in a farming family. He is a resident of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. His father didn't own the land he tilled. Due to illness, his father lost the ability to work in a field. He is the eldest among four siblings. Her mother used to sell milk to make ends meet. They were living on just Rs 50. He started working at a chemist's shop aged just 19. There was a time he didn't even have the money to buy slippers. His salary was only Rs 150. He used to send Rs 100 and keep Rs 50 per month for his own needs.

He once applied for a job at the Bhabha Research Centre. His salary saw an exponential increase to Rs 800. He also took tuition to supplement his income. He saved the money and took some out of his PF account to launch a company called Thyrocare. He invested Rs 1 lakh. His first testing lab was in Mumbai. He started making profits in the first three months of operations.

He had worked in BARC for 14 years.

Several times he was forced to sleep in the lab itself.

In the year 2021, he sold 66 percent of the company to PharmEasy at a whopping Rs 4546 crore. The company currently has 1122 outlets and testing centres.

Dr A Velumani lives a low profile life. He lives a quarter above one of his labs in Mumbai.

He lives a very grounded life.

He used to work at Bhabha Centre as a lab assistant. However, he later completed his Master's and Doctorate while working. He later became a scientist. He launched Thyrocare in 1996. In 2021, the company's valuation was over Rs 7000 crore.