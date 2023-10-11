Headlines

A software engineer leading the technological curve in the USA - Sai Nitisha Tadiboina

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

In the digital era, there is no denying that software engineers are the building blocks of innovation. Software engineering is not just a profession, but a firm commitment to bring ideas to reality. In this fragment of talking about women in tech, we glance at the journey of a personality whose name is synonymous with excellence in her field – Sai Nitisha Tadiboina. 

Nitisha’s academic and professional journey in the world of technology is a testament to her unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. With over nine years of experience, Sai Nitisha is a master software engineer and a celebrated researcher who has navigated the dynamics of the field with finesse and determination. Her academic prowess, combined with her extensive professional accomplishments, paints a portrait of a visionary computing expert who is inducing growth across the sectors of AI, machine learning, deep learning, healthcare & diagnosis, and insurance.

Early Life and Education

Hailing from India, Sai Nitisha's tech knowledge is built on a robust foundation. With a bachelor’s in computer science, she earned her master’s degree in the same field from the New York Institute of Technology in 2017. During her academic pursuit, she delved into computing theory and algorithm modeling to understand the intricacies of software development and best practices.

Professional Accomplishments

Sai Nitisha's career path has been characterized by compelling projects. Presently, she holds the position of Master Software Engineer at GEICO, a prominent American auto insurance corporation. Here, her role focuses on delivering high-quality software solutions.

Additionally, Sai Nitisha is a featured expert at The Expert Circle by Criya (YC W22), an exclusive platform where industry leaders share their insights and mentor tech enthusiasts.

Her prior roles included working as a senior .NET Full Stack Developer and Tech Lead at Arohak Inc. and Employee Family Protection, Inc. Other impressive collaborations include projects with Johnson & Johnson, Anthem Inc., and EUREKA IT Solutions Private Limited.

Sai Nitisha has also assumed the role of a coach and leader, lending her extensive expertise to her software development teams and guiding them to successful project completion every time.

A Believer in Lifelong Learning

Sai Nitisha's thirst for knowledge is unquenchable, and she continues to hone her skills through her pursuit of certifications that validate her technical acumen. She holds a Microsoft certification in Azure Fundamentals, a testament to her knowledge of cloud services associated with Microsoft Azure. 

Additionally, she has passed the AZ-204 exam, which attests to her ability to develop solutions for Microsoft Azure, and she's earned the AWS Certified DevOps Engineer (Professional) certification, solidifying her expertise in managing distributed applications on the AWS platform.

Currently, her core technical skill set includes proficiency in the .NET framework, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), SQL and databases, HTML, JavaScript, and agile methodologies.

Recognitions and Research

Beyond her professional achievements, Sai Nitisha has served as a distinguished jury member for the IT category as well as for Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations at the Globee Awards, a prestigious business award program.

Sai Nitisha’s research interests encompass artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, healthcare, and insurance. Notably, she holds patents for AI-based prevention and cancer diagnosis, and her published works include research on AI in healthcare and the integration of technologies into doctor-patient relationships.

Sai Nitisha Tadiboina exemplifies a multidimensional engineer who seamlessly merges academic proficiency with real-world impact. Her academic and professional journey illustrates her enthusiasm to drive advancements in her area of expertise, inspiring others in her field worldwide.

