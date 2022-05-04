A Promising Start-Up Making India Disease-Free

A bunch of passionate people at Wellcure is changing the way you look at healthcare. Thousands are living disease-free lives owing to the natural healing revolution at the helm of this start-up. Read up more about how serial entrepreneur Sumeet Kapur, is set to revamp India’s healthcare map.

A helpless mother was shattered after she discovered her 7-year-old daughter is diabetic and will have to be on medicines for her rest of the life. A change that she was looking at her daughter’s illness.

In January 2022, Deepthi gave a try to natural healing and lifestyle, as advised by Wellcure’s natural health coach. To her amazement, within 3-days her daughter was off insulin! Her daughter’s diabetes is reversing and her exuberance is back.

Wellcure Has Changed Hundreds Of Such Lives Through The Power Of Natural Healing.

“We are teaching a life skill to people. We empower them to take charge of their health and heal from diseases. This knowledge has been there for ages but as modern medical science took over, humans started looking for relief, instead of curing diseases from the root. We are bringing that knowledge and tools back to the forefront, by teaching people how to live disease-free & medicine-free lives”. ~ Sumeet Kapur, Founder & CEO, Wellcure.

How It All Started?

“The one who suffers can understand the pain and change the world!”

Anchal Kapur (Co-Founder, Wellcure) was suffering from an autoimmune disease Ulcerative Colitis. Doctors declared it a ‘severe condition’, and prescribed her heavy doses of medicines. Soon After she learned about her infertility. She refused to give up, and decided to learn the science of Natural Healing, applied it to herself, and reversed her so-called ‘incurable’ diseases!

She became a part of the community which relies on the body’s self-healing powers, has a stronger immune system, lives a disease-free & medicine-free life, has better vitality, energy levels, mental health, and toxin-free bodies. But, they were only a minute fraction of the world’s population. That’s when Anchal & Sumeet Kapur conceived the idea of Wellcure.

“Health is simple. Your body has self-healing powers. We help you facilitate this natural process. Our health programs have helped reverse and cure many lifestyle disorders, such as diabetes, blood pressure. arthritis, auto-immune disorders, obesity & IBS”. Several medical doctors regularly do our programs and are integrating natural healing in their treatment methods, deriving excellent healing outcomes. ~ Inderpreet Kaur, Co-Founder & COO, Wellcure

Is This The Next Big Health Revolution?

With over 1,50,000 subscribers, Wellcure is one of the leading natural healing platforms in India.

“I healed from chronic bronchitis, urticaria, chronic sinusitis, anaphylaxis & migraine through natural healing with the help of Wellcure. I’ve also learned how to include natural diet & lifestyle in my medical treatment plans.” ~ Dr. G. N Dubey, MBBS, M.D. (Expert Gastroenterologist).

Just a handful of people (Wellcure’s team), passionate about helping people live healthier lives, are slowly changing the way you look at healthcare. India is adopting natural healthcare processes and this form of healthcare more than ever now as the pandemic has upturned our priorities.

What Is Wellcure? Wellcure is your partner and guide in living healthy naturally. This online natural health platform helps people live disease-free & medicine-free through their Health & Nutrition Workshops, online courses, e-books, and personal consultation programs. Their programs are designed & conducted by leading Naturopaths, Natural Health Coaches, Holistic Nutritionists & Certified Yoga Professionals.

