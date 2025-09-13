Add DNA as a Preferred Source
‘996 is...’, meet ‘Gen Z Narayan Murthy’ Daksh Gupta whose company’s rule created controversy due to..., know what is ‘9-9-6' trend

Daksh Gupta is a 23-year-old Indian-origin founder whose San Francisco-based AI startup Greptile represents ‘no work-life balance’ culture. He is a big supporter of the “9-9-6” work trend. The trend which originated from China drew backlash back home and is unlikely to get support in India.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 02:06 PM IST

Ever since Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy said that Indians should work 70 hours a week to uplift India’s economy and Indians from poverty, it sparked a nationwide debate. People started talking about long working hours and work-life balance. And now a young tech entrepreneur has stirred another debate by not only supporting Murthy’s ideas but taking them to another level. Know why this man is famously called “the Gen Z Narayana Murthy”.

Who is Daksh Gupta?

Daksh Gupta is a 23-year-old Indian-origin founder whose San Francisco-based AI startup Greptile represents ‘no work-life balance’ culture. He is a big supporter of the “9-9-6” work trend, which, when interpreted, means working from 9 am to 9 pm for six days a week. Gupta’s ideology aligns with Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour work week ideology, thus honouring him with this title.

Gupta has publicly accepted that his tech firm is purely based on the “no work-life balance” concept. He has also stated that his startup has a “no drinking, no drugs” rule, and the employees are mandated to work from 9 am to 9 pm for six days a week. Gupta also revealed that he prefers to hire only the potential candidates to work in such a work culture, calling this a necessary step for companies to reach “escape velocity.” According to his philosophy, when two teams with the same potential work on the same goal, the one that “works harder and gets luckier” leads the race.

What is the 9-9-6 Trend?

The 9-9-6 work culture came from China’s increasing economic growth, with Alibaba’s Jack Ma being its biggest advocate. As the race for dominating market grew among the companies, long working hours were seen as the top bet to fulfill this ambition and this new trend extended to around 40 major firms, including ByteDance, JD.com, Huawei, 58.com, and Alibaba itself.

This move faced severe backlash. Those opposing it started an ‘ICU GitHub protest’, saying that this could result in massive health risk as the employees would end up “to the ICU” sooner or later.

Daksh’s ideology created a controversy that has put him to centerstage with concerns around if excessive overwork would actually drive success, or would it lead to burnout, especially among today’s youth for whom flexibility, mental health, and personal time are priorities.  

