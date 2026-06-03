8th Pay Commission: Who will benefit and what changes can employees expect? 10 key questions answered

The 8th Pay Commission has begun consultations on salary revisions, pensions, allowances and fitment factors for central government employees and pensioners.

India typically sets up a Pay Commission once every ten years to revise the salary structure of central government employees and pensioners. The 7th Pay Commission came into effect in 2016, while the 8th Pay Commission was formally constituted in November 2025.

These commissions play a major role in deciding pay scales, pensions, allowances, and other service benefits, making them closely tracked by millions of serving and retired government staff.

Terms of Reference and Consultation Process

The central government approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission on 28 October 2025, as announced through a PIB release. Following this, the commission has started stakeholder consultations with employee unions, pensioners’ associations, and various government departments.

The panel will function for 18 months, during which it will collect feedback and prepare its recommendations on salary structure, pension revisions, and related benefits.

Leadership and Mandate of the Commission

The 8th Pay Commission is chaired by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Prof. Pulak Ghosh and Pankaj Jain serving as members.

Its core responsibility is to assess the current compensation system, examine grievances raised by employees, and suggest reforms that balance employee welfare with the country’s fiscal situation. Key focus areas include pay revision, allowances, and pension restructuring.

Fitment Factor and Salary Expectations

A major point of interest is the expected fitment factor, which determines salary revisions. In the 7th Pay Commission, it stood at 2.57, while the 6th Pay Commission had applied 1.86. The final figure for the 8th Pay Commission will be decided after evaluating inflation, economic conditions, and stakeholder feedback.

Although salary increases are anticipated, the exact scale of revision will depend on the final recommendations submitted to the government.

Key Questions and Timeline

Employees and pensioners can submit suggestions through the official commission portal. Consultations have already begun, with meetings scheduled across states including West Bengal and Odisha.

The commission is expected to complete its report within 18 months of its formation, though no fixed deadline has been confirmed. The findings are likely to shape pay and pension structures for the next decade.

Outlook for Employees and Pensioners

As discussions progress, central government employees and retirees are closely monitoring developments. The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are expected to play a crucial role in defining income structure, retirement benefits, and overall financial security for millions across India.

10 FAQs on salary, pension and fitment factor for central government employees

When was the 8th Pay Commission constituted?

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted by the Centre on 3 November 2025.

Who is heading the 8th Pay Commission?

Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is the Chairperson of the 8th Pay Commission, while Prof. Pulak Ghosh and Pankaj Jain are its other two members.

What is the mandate of the 8th Pay Commission?

It will examine, understand, and review the existing pay structure, listen to union grievances and recommend revisions to pay, allowances, and pension benefits. The idea is to help improve the livelihoods and morale of central government employees and pensioners while taking into account the economic and fiscal impact of the proposed fitment factors, salary revisions and amendments.

Who will benefit from its recommendations?

Central government employees, pensioners, and their family members are expected to be the direct beneficiaries of any improvements in salaries, pensions, and benefits proposed by the 8th Pay Commission.

Can employees submit suggestions?

Yes. Employees and associations can submit their views through the official portal of the 8th Pay Commission. For a better understanding of the procedure and step-by-step process, you should refer to the official website of the 8th Pay Commission.

Has the consultation process begun?

Yes. The commission has begun meetings and discussions with employee unions, associated parties, and other stakeholders, including departments. The official website has also listed details of upcoming meetings in West Bengal and Odisha. Desirous applicants can participate by submitting forms in the prescribed format.

Will salaries increase under the 8th Pay Commission?

A revision is expected, but the extent of any increase will depend on the 8th Pay Commission's final recommendations. In the 7th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 2.57 was applied, whereas in the 6th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 1.86 was applied. The 8th Pay Commission fitment factor will be decided later, after due consideration of all views by the Commission.

What factors will influence the recommendations?

Fundamental factors such as inflation, fiscal conditions, national economic realities, employee welfare, employee motivation and administrative efficiency are likely to be key considerations. It is also important to keep in mind that a Pay Commission comes once every 10 years, which is why recommendations made will hold immense importance right until 2036.

When could the report be submitted?

No official deadline has been announced yet, as consultations and data collection are still underway. Still, the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are expected to be submitted within 18 months of its constitution, i.e., from 3 November 2025.

What are the latest updates on the 8th Pay Commission?

The three most recent updates on the official website of the 8th Pay Commission are:

Date | Update

29-05-2026 | Last date for submission of responses to the 8th Pay Commission, memorandum has been extended upto 15.06.2026

29-05-2026 | Notice regarding 8th Pay Commission visit to Kolkata, West Bengal (9–10 July 2026) - last date 15th June

26-05-2026 | Notice regarding 8th Pay Commission visit to Bhubaneswar, Odisha (6–7 July 2026) - last date 15th June