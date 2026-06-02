8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: Will fitment factor rise above 7th CPC’s 2.57?

Given the current rapid rise in inflation, any upward revision to this figure will significantly affect salaries, pensions, and overall government expenditure.

Reports suggest the fitment factor used in the 7th Pay Commission will serve as the benchmark for all discussions and views on the upcoming 8th Pay Commission. With nearly a decade of inflationary pressure and rising living costs, employees, unions, and pensioners are now debating whether the next revision should be set significantly higher to offset inflation’s impact.

8th Pay Commission: What is the fitment factor?

The fitment factor used during the 7th Pay Commission was set at 2.57 in 2016, and for the 6th Pay Commission, this metric was 1.86, which was about 20 years ago, in 2006. For the context, a fitment factor is a multiplier used to revise the basic pay and pensions of government employees. It has a direct impact on the new salary structure. The formula of the fitment factor is: Revised Basic Pay = Existing basic pay × Fitment factor. For example, a Rs 16,000 basic pay becomes Rs 41,120 under a 2.57 factor. Given the current rapid rise in inflation, any upward revision to this figure will significantly affect salaries, pensions, and overall government expenditure.

According to Mint, Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, says the 7th Pay Commission’s 2.57 fitment factor from 2016 has lost value due to 56% CPI inflation over the last decade. So the 8th Pay Commission must balance employees’ real income needs with fiscal sustainability. Experts expect the new fitment factor to be between 2.28 and 2.86. At 2.86, minimum basic pay would rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 51,480, which roughly matches inflation since 2016. However, employee unions are demanding a much higher multiplier, 3.0 to 4.0.

Meanwhile, unions have been arguing that rising inflation, housing costs, healthcare expenses, and pension adequacy must get priority. They also point out that the gap between commissions is long; the next revision after the 8th CPC may come only in 2036. So any decision now will impact salaries and pensions for the next decade. If the government accepts 3.8–4.0, the minimum basic pay could rise to Rs 69,000–Rs 72,000. That would reshape salary structures and pensions completely.

As per 8cpc.gov.in, the 3 latest updates are:

Date Update Key Details

29-05-2026 Memorandum deadline extended Last date for responses extended to 15.06.2026

29-05-2026 Kolkata visit announced 8th CPC to visit Kolkata on 9–10 July 2026

26-05-2026 Bhubaneswar visit announced 8th CPC to visit Bhubaneswar on 6–7 July 2026