8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator: Basic salary below Rs 50000? Get up to Rs 15 lakh arrear; Know how fitment factor choices can impact your monthly salary

The 8th Pay Commission has invited suggestions from central government employees, pensioners, unions, and other stakeholders regarding the structure of the upcoming pay revision. Several staff organisations have already proposed potential multipliers.

Central government employees in lower and mid-level pay bands are anxiously awaiting the outcome of the 8th Pay Commission, particularly the fitment factor that will determine salary revision and arrears payouts. The fitment factor, a crucial component of the pay revision process, has been a topic of discussion among employees and unions alike.

Any change in the multiplier used to revise basic pay can significantly influence both monthly earnings and the cumulative arrears that may be payable once the new pay structure is implemented.

Fitment factor proposals under consideration

The 8th Pay Commission has invited suggestions from central government employees, pensioners, unions, and other stakeholders regarding the structure of the upcoming pay revision. Several staff organisations have already proposed potential multipliers.

The Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has recommended a fitment factor in the range of 3.0 to 3.25, while the All India Defence Employees’ Federation (AIDEF) has emphasised that the revision should lead to a tangible increase in take-home income, particularly for employees in lower and middle grades.

Impact on employees with basic pay below INR 50,000

Employees drawing a basic salary below Rs 50,000 – largely those up to Level 8 in the 7th Pay Commission pay matrix – could see a notable shift in income levels if the revised pay scales are notified with retrospective effect. Projections suggest that, depending on the final multiplier approved by the government, the increase in monthly basic pay could vary significantly.

At a 2.0x Multiplier, an employee at Level 1 (currently INR 18,000) would see their basic pay rise to INR 36,000. At a 2.57x Multiplier, the same Level 1 employee could see a jump to INR 46,260. For those at Level 8 (currently INR 47,600), a 2.57x fitment factor could result in a revised basic pay of approximately INR 1,22,332.

Arrears and 8th CPC implementation timeline

Although the government has not officially notified an implementation date, the new pay structure is expected to be effective from January 1, 2026. This implies that once the commission's report is finalised and approved - a process that could take over a year - employees will be eligible for retrospective arrears.

For employees in the INR 18,000 to INR 50,000 basic salary bracket, estimated arrears for 20 months could range from INR 3.6 lakh to nearly INR 15 lakh, contingent upon the final fitment factor selected.

The National Council – Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) is preparing a formal memorandum for submission to 8th Pay Commission chairperson Ranjana Prakash Desai. The Commission is currently inviting suggestions from stakeholders, including pensioners and unions.

While these figures remain projections based on union proposals, they highlight the scale of the financial restructuring currently under consideration by the Union government