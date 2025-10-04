Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Deepika Padukone makes first public appearence after Kalki 2 exit, bumps into Ranbir Kapoor at.., shares warm hug, netizens react

BAD news for Pakistan, China: India to test NEW hypersonic missile faster than BrahMos, can fly upto..., name is...

Rishabh Pant birthday: From IPL paychecks to luxury cars; a peek into 'spidey's' multi-crore net worth

Sunjay Kapur's inheritance battle: Sister makes SHOCKING statement on Priya Sachdev for 'destroying' Karisma Kapoor's marriage: 'Dad was totally against Priya

BIG twist in Zubeen Garg death case, bandmate claims singer may have been poisoned

Ahmedabad Test: India takes 286-run lead, declares innings at 448/5, putting pressure on West Indies

First lawsuit against Trump's $100000 H-1B visa rule: 'US president has no authority to....without Congress....'

8th Pay Commission news: Government employees excited as DA hike reaches 58%, but uncertainty still looms over…

Hamas welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan with conditions; what are they?

Ram Gopal Varma has most bizarre reaction to Kantara Chapter 1, calls Rishab Shetty 'cinema f***r': 'You F***D all of us'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rishabh Pant birthday: From IPL paychecks to luxury cars; a peek into 'spidey's' multi-crore net worth

Rishabh Pant birthday: IPL paychecks to luxury cars; peek into his net worth

Ahmedabad Test: India takes 286-run lead, declares innings at 448/5, putting pressure on West Indies

Ahmedabad Test: India takes 286-run lead, declares innings at 448/5, putting pre

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

8th Pay Commission news: Government employees excited as DA hike reaches 58%, but uncertainty still looms over…

The commission, which is expected to revise salaries and pensions, will have a significant impact on over 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 10:37 AM IST

8th Pay Commission news: Government employees excited as DA hike reaches 58%, but uncertainty still looms over…
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The government's announcement on setting up the 8th Pay Commission has been eagerly awaited by millions of central government employees and pensioners. Despite the Union Cabinet's approval for the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025, the process has been slow, leaving employees and pensioners uncertain about their future benefits. The commission, which is expected to revise salaries and pensions, will have a significant impact on over 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners.

The 8th Pay Commission's chairman has not been appointed and also the Terms of Reference (ToR) has not been finalised.

Delay in Formation of the 8th Pay Commission

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to come into effect from January 1, 2026. However, the delay in finalising the Terms of Reference (ToR) and appointing the chairman and members of the commission has raised concerns about the feasibility of this timeline. The ToR is an important component that determines the salary structure, allowances, and retirement benefits that will be subject to recommendations from the commission. Without a finalized ToR, the commission cannot be formally established, and its work cannot begin.

Comparison with the 7th Pay Commission

The 7th Pay Commission was announced in September 2013, and its chairman and ToR were notified in February 2014. In contrast, the 8th Pay Commission's ToR is still pending, and the government has not officially announced the appointment of the chairman and other members of the commission. This delay indicates a potential lag in the formation of the 8th Pay Commission.

Impact on central government employees and pensioners

The 8th Pay Commission will revise the pensions, allowances, and salaries of over 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners. This includes about 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh central government pensioners, including defence retirees. The commission's recommendations will also revise the Dearness Allowance as per inflation, providing a much-needed boost to employees' and pensioners' purchasing power.

8th Pay Commission: Expectations

In a recent development, the Union Cabinet approved a 3% increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief for central government employees and pensioners, effective from July 1, 2025. While this move will provide some relief, the delay in the formation of the 8th Pay Commission has raised concerns about the future benefits of employees and pensioners. According to media reports, government employees may need to wait until 2028 for full implementation of the Pay Commission, considering the timeline of previous commissions and the time it takes for implementation.

Key aspects of the 8th Pay Commission

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to introduce significant changes to the salary structure of central government employees. Some of the key aspects that the commission may focus on include merging pay scales, revising fitment factors, and integrating dearness allowance with basic pay. These changes aim to simplify salary calculations, ensure better financial stability, and increase purchasing power for employees and pensioners.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet 19-year-old law student, who turned to entrepreneurship with homegrown bakery, earned Rs 400000 in only 6 months by…, her name is…
Meet 19-year-old law student, who turned to entrepreneurship with homegrown...
India, China restore relationship, MEA confirms ‘normalisation’ after resuming direct flights to China, ‘This is in line with...’
India, China restore relationship, MEA confirms ‘normalisation’ after resuming d
Kumar Sanu takes BIG step against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, slaps...: 'For over 40 years...'
Kumar Sanu takes BIG step against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, slaps...: 'For over
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan takes biggest paycheck of Rs..., here's how much Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf receive
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Here’s how much the cast charged for rom-com
Delhi baba Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged molestation case
Delhi baba Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati sent to 14-day judicial custody
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE