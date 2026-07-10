8th Pay Commission : Meeting ends, HRA may go up to 40 per cent, pensioners may be covered

Since HRA is a major component of a central government employee’s salary, any revision in basic pay will automatically push HRA up too, as it’s calculated as a percentage of basic.

The 8th Pay Commission’s stakeholder meeting in Kolkata concluded today, Friday, July 10, 2026. In all meetings and memorandums submitted to the 8th CPC so far, employee unions have strongly pushed for a hike in House Rent Allowance rates from the existing 30% for X cities, 20% for Y cities, and 10% for Z cities.

Since HRA is a major component of a central government employee’s salary, any revision in basic pay will automatically push HRA up too, as it’s calculated as a percentage of basic.

The question now is: if HRA rates stay unchanged, how much could HRA rise if the 8th Pay Commission applies a fitment factor of 2.0, 2.1, 2.28, or 2.57? Here’s the breakdown.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, HRA was set at 27% for X cities, 18% for Y cities, and 9% for Z cities. These rates were revised to 30%, 20% and 10% in January 2024, once Dearness Allowance crossed the 50% mark.

Several central government employee unions believe the present HRA slabs are not enough, especially for Group C and D staff. They argue that rents in metro and big cities are far higher than the HRA they currently receive. Because of this, they are urging the 8th Pay Commission to raise these rates.

For instance, a Level 1 employee with a basic of Rs 18,000 currently gets Rs 5,400 as HRA at 30% in an X-category city like Delhi.

If the fitment factor is set at 2.0 and HRA remains 30%, their revised HRA would be Rs 10,800. With a fitment factor of 2.28, the revised HRA would rise to Rs 12,312.

According to the 7th Pay Commission, Level 1 to Level 10 in the central government covers everyone from Group D staff to entry-level Group A officers. Their starting basic pay ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,100.

BankBazaar has worked out the estimated revised HRA for central government employees under the 8th Pay Commission, using fitment factors of 2.0, 2.1, 2.28 and 2.57.

For the calculation, BankBazaar has used HRA rates of 30% for X cities, 20% for Y cities, and 10% for Z cities.