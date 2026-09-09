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8th Pay Commission: How much pension can central govt employees get under proposed pension structure?

The final pension structure for retired employees under the 8th Pay Commission will be determined by the pension calculation method and fitment factor recommended and approved by the government.

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Manisha ChauhanManisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 09, 2026, 06:45 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

8th Pay Commission: How much pension can central govt employees get under proposed pension structure?
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    The 8th Pay Commission could bring changes to the salary and pension structure of Central Government employees. While the final fitment factor and pension formula have not yet been decided, different scenarios can be used to understand how the basic pension may change.

    Under the existing pension framework, an eligible Central Government employee generally receives a pension based on 50 per cent of the applicable emoluments or average emoluments, whichever is more beneficial, subject to the relevant rules.

    For this calculation, 50 per cent of the last drawn basic pay is considered the base pension. Three hypothetical fitment factors — 2.24x, 2.57x and 3.833x — have then been applied to estimate the revised basic pension.

     Level 7: Pension could reach Rs 86,050.85

    As per Money Control, For Level 7, if the last drawn basic pay has been taken as Rs 44,900.

    The base pension at 50 per cent would be Rs 22,450.

    Applying the three hypothetical fitment factors gives:

    • At 2.24x: Rs 50,288
    • At 2.57x: Rs 57,696.50
    • At 3.833x: Rs 86,050.85

    Thus, the estimated pension under the 3.833x scenario would be Rs 86,050.85.

    NC-JCM proposes 3.833 fitment factor

    The staff-side National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), which represents Central Government employees in discussions with the government, has proposed a minimum pay of Rs 69,000 based on a fitment factor of 3.833.

    The staff-side body has also proposed increasing the annual increment rate from the existing 3 per cent under the 7th Pay Commission framework to 6 per cent.

    How were these pension figures calculated?

    The illustration uses the following formula:

    50 per cent of last drawn basic pay = base pension

    Base pension × fitment factor = estimated revised pension

    For example, for Level 7:

    Rs 44,900 × 50 percent = Rs 22,450

    Rs 22,450 × 2.24 = Rs 50,288

    Rs 22,450 × 2.57 = Rs 57,696.50

    Rs 22,450 × 3.833 = Rs 86,050.85

    These are only indicative figures

    The pension amounts mentioned above are hypothetical estimates and should not be considered confirmed 8th Pay Commission figures.

    The final pension will depend on the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission and the government's decision on the fitment factor and pension calculation method. The actual pension may also depend on the applicable pension rules and the employee's pensionable pay.

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