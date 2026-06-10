8th Pay Commission: From inflation-linked gratuity to pension restoration to pay and allowances, employees' demands soar, details here

The 8th Pay Commission is reviewing key pension reforms after demands from pensioners' groups. Proposals include higher gratuity limits linked to inflation, pension parity, faster gratuity payments, reduced pension commutation restoration time.

As the 8th Pay Commission continues discussions with employee unions, pensioners' associations and government departments, retirement-related concerns are emerging as a major focus area. While many stakeholders are pushing for salary revisions, fitment factor changes and improved allowances, retired employees are urging the commission to strengthen financial security after retirement.

Among the latest groups to submit recommendations is the Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS), which has proposed several measures aimed at improving the lives of pensioners and ensuring a more stable post-retirement future.

Call for Stronger Social Security Measures

In its memorandum, the RSCWS highlighted that retirement benefits play a crucial role in safeguarding the well-being of government employees after decades of service. The organisation argued that the current system does not adequately account for rising living costs, particularly healthcare expenses, which continue to increase with age.

According to the society, many allowances that form a significant portion of an employee's earnings during service are discontinued after retirement, reducing overall income at a time when expenses often rise.

Gratuity and Pension Reforms Among Key Demands

One of the major recommendations relates to the Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG). The society has urged the commission to review the gratuity ceiling periodically and link it to inflation and salary growth so that retirement benefits remain relevant over time.

The organisation has also called for a simpler and faster process for releasing gratuity payments, saying delays often create financial difficulties for newly retired employees.

Additionally, the memorandum seeks greater consistency in retirement benefits across different pension systems, including the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

Demand for Pension Parity and Faster Restoration

The pensioners' body has proposed introducing an OROP-like framework for civilian retirees. Under this model, individuals with similar ranks and years of service would receive comparable pensions regardless of when they retired.

Another important demand concerns pension commutation. Currently, the commuted portion of pension is restored after 15 years. The society believes this waiting period is too long and has suggested reducing it to between 10 and 12 years, allowing retirees to receive their full pension sooner.

What Happens Next?

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to continue consultations throughout the coming months before preparing its final report, which is likely to be submitted in 2027. If approved by the government, the recommendations could come into effect from January 2028.

With discussions progressing, pension security, gratuity revisions and timely settlement of retirement dues are expected to remain key issues shaping the commission's final recommendations.