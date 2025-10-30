8th pay commission BIG update: These 5 key factors to influence the salary, pension hikes of government employees

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Central Pay Commission. This is a major step in revising the salaries, allowances, and pensions of 47 lakh central government employees and nearly 68 lakh pensioners.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Central Pay Commission. This is a major step in revising the salaries, allowances, and pensions of 47 lakh central government employees and nearly 68 lakh pensioners.

Along with the approval, union government has also announced the names of three-panel members, including Chairperson Justice Ranjana Desai, to review increasing salaries of Central government employees and payments to pensioners.

The 8th Central Pay Commission will be a temporary body. The Commission will comprise one Chairperson; one Member (part-time) and one Member-Secretary. It will make its recommendations within 18 months of the date of its constitution.

It may consider, if necessary, sending interim reports on any of the matters as and when the recommendations are finalized, according to the terms of reference approved by the Cabinet.

The implementation of new pay scales is expected to be completed by late 2027 or early 2028, but will be effective retrospectively from January 1, 2026.

5 key factors that will decide revision of salary and pensions

India's economic conditions and the need for fiscal prudence Ensure that adequate resources are available for developmental expenditure and welfare measures The unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes Impact of the recommendations on the finances of the State Governments which usually adopt the recommendations with some modifications Prevailing emolument structure, benefits and working conditions available to employees of Central Public Sector Undertakings and private sector.

About Pay commissions

The Central pay commissions are periodically constituted to go into various issues of emoluments structure, retirement benefits and other service conditions of Central Government employees and to make recommendations on the changes required. Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years.

Pay commissions are generally formed once in every 10 years to recommend the fitment factor, and other modalities for the revision of salaries of employees and pensions paid to the retirees.

The Central pay commissions are periodically constituted to go into various issues of emoluments structure, retirement benefits and other service conditions of Central Government employees and to make recommendations on the changes required thereon. Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. The 7th Pay Commission was set up by the Manmohan Singh-led government in February 2014 while its recommendations were implemented by the government from January 2016 onwards.

(With IANS Inputs)