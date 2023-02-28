8 lakh sq ft bigger than Lulu Mall Lucknow: Details of India's most massive mall, to come up in… | Representational Photo

The Lulu Group is rapidly bringing its world’s renowned malls to Indian cities. The Group’s Lulu Mall Lucknow is the biggest property and India’s second largest mall. However, the UAE-based group has plans to open India’s most massive mall in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

This mall, whose construction will be underway in 2023, will be around 30 lakh sq feet in area. This is 8 lakh sq ft more than the 22 lakh sq feet Lulu Lucknow mall. The group led by billionaire Yussuf Ali currently has five malls running in India in Lucknow, Bengaluru, Kochi, Thrissur and Trivandrum. It plans at least a dozen more including Ahmedabad and Noida.

The Lulu Mall Ahmedabad will be huge. As per the plan, it will house a 15-screen multiplex with Imax and the biggest amusement centre for children in the country. It will have a massive food court with capacity for 3,000 diners. Over 300 domestic and foreign brands will be offered to customers. It will also be the location of India’s biggest Lulu Hypermarket, which will anchor the mall.

"Discussions to acquire the land to construct this project are in the final stages and the foundation stone of this mega shopping mall will be laid early next year," a senior Lulu Group official had told PTI in October last year.

READ | Mukesh Ambani, family members to get highest level Z+ security cover: SC