Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

8 lakh sq ft bigger than Lulu Mall Lucknow: Details of India's most massive mall, to come up in…

As per the plan, the most massive Lulu Mall will house a 15-screen multiplex with Imax, the biggest amusement centre for children in the country, a massive food court with capacity for 3,000 diners.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 11:45 PM IST

8 lakh sq ft bigger than Lulu Mall Lucknow: Details of India's most massive mall, to come up in…
8 lakh sq ft bigger than Lulu Mall Lucknow: Details of India's most massive mall, to come up in… | Representational Photo

The Lulu Group is rapidly bringing its world’s renowned malls to Indian cities. The Group’s Lulu Mall Lucknow is the biggest property and India’s second largest mall. However, the UAE-based group has plans to open India’s most massive mall in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. 

This mall, whose construction will be underway in 2023, will be around 30 lakh sq feet in area. This is 8 lakh sq ft more than the 22 lakh sq feet Lulu Lucknow mall. The group led by billionaire Yussuf Ali currently has five malls running in India in Lucknow, Bengaluru, Kochi, Thrissur and Trivandrum. It plans at least a dozen more including Ahmedabad and Noida. 

The Lulu Mall Ahmedabad will be huge. As per the plan, it will house a 15-screen multiplex with Imax and the biggest amusement centre for children in the country. It will have a massive food court with capacity for 3,000 diners. Over 300 domestic and foreign brands will be offered to customers. It will also be the location of India’s biggest Lulu Hypermarket, which will anchor the mall.

"Discussions to acquire the land to construct this project are in the final stages and the foundation stone of this mega shopping mall will be laid early next year," a senior Lulu Group official had told PTI in October last year. 

READ | Mukesh Ambani, family members to get highest level Z+ security cover: SC

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding photos, pens sweet note for mother on birthday
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Step inside luxurious multi-crore homes of Indian billionaires, from Mukesh Ambani to DMart's Radhakishan Damani
Discover top 6 most beautiful places to celebrate Holi in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
National Science Day 2023: Why is it celebrated on February 28?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.