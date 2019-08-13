7th Pay Commission: Central government employees likely to get 5% DA hike

In welcome news for the Central government employees ahead of the festive season, they are likely to get a 5% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) as a Dusshera gift.

The Central government employees currently receive 12% DA, however, in this festive season, they are likely to receive an increase of 5% as part of the 7th pay commission.

Review of Dearness Allowance by the Central government is conducted in every six months.

After Nirmala Sitharaman took charge as the new Finance Minister in Modi government 2.0, she was addressed to the concern that employees weren't satisfied with recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission regarding minimum pay and have been demanding a hike of Rs 8,000 and increase in the fitment factor up to 3.68 times.

Earlier, the Central government prior to the Lok Sabha polls had announced a hike of three percent in the DA and DR for its employees and pensioners.

Prior to that six states had increased the DA and DR for its employees from 9% to 12%. Those states were Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha.

The Seventh pay commission panel had also announced that it would provide a one-time incentive to the Central Government employee of up to Rs 30,000 if they obtain a higher degree. This was introduced based on the suggestions made by the commission, following which a notification was issued from the Department of Personnel & Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (MoPPP).

Employees who pursue a Diploma of less than a year will get Rs 20,000. And employees who have a degree or diploma of more than three years in any subject are entitled to receive an incentive of Rs 15,000. Employees who have a degree or diploma of a three year or lesser than that, they would get an incentive of Rs 10,000.