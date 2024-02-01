7th Pay Commission: Big announcement for Central govt employee in Budget 2024, DA may increase by...

Looking at the AICPI index released by the Labour Bureau, it suggests a 50% increase in dearness allowance.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget for the second term of the Modi government today. This will be her sixth budget and the first interim budget. Several major announcements are expected in this budget, ranging from tax cuts to announcements for farmers and women. Additionally, there is hope for an increase in dearness allowance for employees.

It is anticipated that the government may announce a 4% dearness allowance hike during this budget. If implemented, this would increase the dearness allowance under the 7th Pay Commission by 50%. This means a potential raise in the monthly salary of central government employees. Looking at the AICPI index released by the Labour Bureau, it suggests a 50% increase in dearness allowance.

The December AICPI index recorded a decrease of 0.3 points, reaching 138.8 points. However, this decline is not expected to have a significant impact. If the government decides on a 4% dearness allowance hike, employees could witness a 50% increase in dearness allowance from January 1, 2024. In light of upcoming elections, there is speculation that the government might also consider an increase in dearness allowance along with the budget.