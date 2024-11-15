While her affiliation with Reliance is well-known, her influence extends far beyond this role, encompassing a diverse portfolio of brands that have made significant impacts in their respective markets.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani has established herself as a prominent figure in the luxury and retail sectors, particularly as the managing director of Reliance Retail. While her affiliation with Reliance is well-known, her influence extends far beyond this role, encompassing a diverse portfolio of brands that have made significant impacts in their respective markets.



Tira Beauty



One of Isha's notable ventures is Tira Beauty, an omni-channel beauty retail platform launched in April 2023. Tira Beauty offers a curated selection of high-end brands such as Versace, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, and Jimmy Choo. This platform aims to provide customers with a premium shopping experience by combining luxury products with accessible retail.



Hamleys

Isha also oversees Hamleys, the iconic toy retailer acquired by Reliance Brands Limited in 2019 for approximately ₹620 crore. As one of the oldest and largest toy retailers globally, Hamleys has become a cherished part of Isha's brand portfolio, where she plays a crucial role in revitalizing the brand and expanding its reach.

AJIO

Under Isha's leadership, AJIO has emerged as a significant player in the fashion e-commerce space. Launched during Lakme Fashion Week SS16, AJIO has quickly grown into a major fashion destination, offering a wide range of styles and trends. The platform has achieved impressive milestones, including an annual gross merchandise value of $2 billion in 2023.

Cover Story

Another key brand under Isha's direction is Cover Story, recognized as India’s first fashion brand that brings international couture to Indian consumers. This initiative reflects her vision of making global fashion accessible within India, catering to the evolving tastes of Indian shoppers.



Freshpik

In 2021, Isha launched Freshpik, a gourmet food retail company located at Jio World Drive in Mumbai. Freshpik caters to discerning customers with a selection of gourmet groceries, international ingredients, and luxury confectionery items, enhancing the culinary landscape for food enthusiasts.

Netmeds

Isha Ambani also oversees Netmeds, an e-pharmacy based in Chennai that caters to both online and offline customer needs. Reliance Retail's acquisition of Netmeds in 2020 marked its entry into the pharmaceutical sector, further diversifying its extensive portfolio.

7-Eleven

In 2021, Isha played a pivotal role in bringing 7-Eleven, the world’s leading convenience store chain, to India through a partnership with Reliance Retail. This collaboration introduced the iconic 24/7 convenience store format to Indian consumers, enhancing their shopping experience.