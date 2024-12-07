Here are 7 popular brands under her leadership that may come as a surprise:

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, among the wealthiest people in the world, are known for their extravagant lifestyle and impressive real estate holdings across the globe. Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, wed Anand Piramal in a sumptuous ceremony in December 2018. As the managing director of Reliance Retail, Isha Ambani has made a name for herself in the retail and luxury industries. Even though her connection to Reliance is well-known, her impact goes much beyond this position; she owns a wide range of brands that have had a big impact on their sectors.

Tira Beauty

Tira Beauty, an omnichannel beauty retail platform founded in April 2023 and run by Isha Ambani, curates both local and international beauty brands. Tira Beauty offers high-end brands including Versace, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, and Jimmy Choo.

Hamleys

The oldest and biggest toy retailer in the world, Hamleys, was purchased by Reliance Brands Limited (100% stake) in 2019 for £67.96 million, or roughly Rs 620 crore. It is now a part of Isha Ambani's portfolio of brands.

AJIO

In 2023, AJIO, Reliance Retail's e-commerce platform for fashion and lifestyle, generated $2 billion in gross merchandise value annually. Partnerships with global companies like GAP and the opening of AZORTE fashion outlets in 2022 were key factors in this achievement.

Cover Story

With a design office in London, Cover Story, regarded as India's first fashion brand, is part of Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail and offers international couture to India's high street.

Freshpik

Freshpik is a gourmet brand that was introduced in 2021 and offers a variety of gourmet assortments, international ingredients, fresh produce, ready-to-eat items, and more to satisfy the discerning consumer's shopping needs.

Netmeds

Eleven

In 2021, Reliance Retail opened outlets in India in collaboration with 7-Eleven, the top convenience store in the world. In Mumbai, the first store opened for business. Her twin brother Akash Ambani is in charge of Reliance Jio, Isha Ambani is in charge of Reliance Retail, and Anant Ambani, who is getting married to Radhika Merchant soon, is in charge of Reliance New Energy. The Reliance group will have a vibrant and inventive future thanks to this thoughtful division of duties.