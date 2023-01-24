5G rollout: Reliance Jio launches True 5G services across 50 more cities, check list of cities here

Reliance Jio 5G launched in 50 more cities (File photo)

Months after 5G internet services were launched across India, Reliance Jio has announced that it has expanded its reach of high-speed internet across 50 more cities, increasing internet connectivity across the country even more than before.

Reliance Jio has announced that it has recently launched True 5G services across 50 more cities, taking the total number of cities with 5G connectivity to over 180 cities across India. Areas in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana have been enjoying 5G services for several months now.

According to the company`s statement, these 50 cities are in states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speeds at no additional cost, starting on Tuesday, the statement said.

Jio spokesperson said, "We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and Union Territories, taking the total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world."

These are some of the cities which now have access to Jio 5G services, in the recent rollout –

Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh

Narasaraopet in Andhra Pradesh

Ongole in Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh

Nagaon in Assam

Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh

Korba in Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh

Panaji in Goa

Ambala in Haryana

Bahadurgarh in Haryana

Hisar in Haryana

Karnal in Haryana

Panipat in Haryana

Rohtak in Haryana

Sirsa in Haryana

Sonipat in Haryana

Jio 5G services are now also live in Dhanbad in Jharkhand; Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mandya, and Tumakuru in Karnataka; Alappuzha in Kerala; Kolhapur, Nanded-Waghala, Sangli in Maharashtra; Balasore, Baripada, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Puri and Sambalpur in Odisha, the statement said. The cities in Puducherry; Amritsar, Bikaner, and Kota in Rajasthan; Dharmapuri, Erode, and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu; Nalgonda in Telangana, and Jhansi, Aligarh, Moradabad, Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Asansol and Durgapur in West Bengal now have access to Jio 5G services.

(With ANI inputs)

