Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

5G rollout: Reliance Jio launches True 5G services across 50 more cities, check list of cities here

With the rollout of 5G services across the country, Reliance Jio has announced that 50 more cities will get the facility of high-speed internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

5G rollout: Reliance Jio launches True 5G services across 50 more cities, check list of cities here
Reliance Jio 5G launched in 50 more cities (File photo)

Months after 5G internet services were launched across India, Reliance Jio has announced that it has expanded its reach of high-speed internet across 50 more cities, increasing internet connectivity across the country even more than before.

Reliance Jio has announced that it has recently launched True 5G services across 50 more cities, taking the total number of cities with 5G connectivity to over 180 cities across India. Areas in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana have been enjoying 5G services for several months now.

According to the company`s statement, these 50 cities are in states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speeds at no additional cost, starting on Tuesday, the statement said.

Jio spokesperson said, "We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and Union Territories, taking the total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world."

These are some of the cities which now have access to Jio 5G services, in the recent rollout –

  • Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh
  • Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh
  • Narasaraopet in Andhra Pradesh
  • Ongole in Andhra Pradesh
  • Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh
  • Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh
  • Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh
  • Nagaon in Assam
  • Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh
  • Korba in Chhattisgarh
  • Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh
  • Panaji in Goa
  • Ambala in Haryana
  • Bahadurgarh in Haryana
  • Hisar in Haryana
  • Karnal in Haryana
  • Panipat in Haryana
  • Rohtak in Haryana
  • Sirsa in Haryana
  • Sonipat in Haryana

Jio 5G services are now also live in Dhanbad in Jharkhand; Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mandya, and Tumakuru in Karnataka; Alappuzha in Kerala; Kolhapur, Nanded-Waghala, Sangli in Maharashtra; Balasore, Baripada, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Puri and Sambalpur in Odisha, the statement said. The cities in Puducherry; Amritsar, Bikaner, and Kota in Rajasthan; Dharmapuri, Erode, and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu; Nalgonda in Telangana, and Jhansi, Aligarh, Moradabad, Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Asansol and Durgapur in West Bengal now have access to Jio 5G services.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Users of THESE Apple iPhones to get unlimited Jio 5G data

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ashu Reddy's sexy photos set internet on fire
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Avatar The Way of Water: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan attend James Cameron's film screening
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 registration from 1365 vacancies begins tomorrow: Eligibility, salary, and more here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.