Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

5G launched in India: Reliance Jio launches 5G internet in 4 cities, to invest Rs 2 lakh crore

Reliance Jio will roll out the 5G internet services in four cities by Diwali.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

5G launched in India: Reliance Jio launches 5G internet in 4 cities, to invest Rs 2 lakh crore
Reliance Jio 5G (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the 5G internet services in India. Addressing the event, industrialist Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Jio will provide pan-India 5G coverage by December 23, for which it will invest around Rs 2 lakh crore. Ambani was addressing the sixth Indian Mobile Congress in the presence of PM Modi and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. He said by the said date, every village will experience the blazing speed of 5G internet. 

Reliance Jio will roll out the 5G internet services in four cities by Diwali. 

These cities are -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. He said Jio 5G services will connect everyone, every place, and everything at an affordable cost. Jio 5G will be the world's largest and most advanced 5G network. He said Jio's 5G will not be dependent on the 4G network at all, unlike other operators. 

He said Jio5G will offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability.

Meanwhile, Airtel said it would first launch 5G services in eight cities.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and other phones under Rs 50,000 that you can buy in Amazon sale
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 469 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.