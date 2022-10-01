5G launched in India: Reliance Jio launches 5G internet in 4 cities, to invest Rs 2 lakh crore

Reliance Jio 5G (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the 5G internet services in India. Addressing the event, industrialist Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Jio will provide pan-India 5G coverage by December 23, for which it will invest around Rs 2 lakh crore. Ambani was addressing the sixth Indian Mobile Congress in the presence of PM Modi and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. He said by the said date, every village will experience the blazing speed of 5G internet.

Reliance Jio will roll out the 5G internet services in four cities by Diwali.

These cities are -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. He said Jio 5G services will connect everyone, every place, and everything at an affordable cost. Jio 5G will be the world's largest and most advanced 5G network. He said Jio's 5G will not be dependent on the 4G network at all, unlike other operators.

He said Jio5G will offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability.

Meanwhile, Airtel said it would first launch 5G services in eight cities.