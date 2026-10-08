57th GST Council Meeting: Experts hail decriminalisation, wider ITC refunds; flag implementation challenges

The 57th GST Council proposed GST decriminalisation, wider ITC refunds and faster processing. Experts said the reforms could ease compliance and unlock working capital, but implementation will be key.

The 57th GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, recommended several changes to make GST enforcement and compliance less burdensome for businesses. The Council proposed removing arrest powers from GST officers; the threshold for prosecution was proposed to be increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore, and the general penalty was proposed to come down from Rs 25,000 to Rs 10,000.

The Council also proposed Input tax credit eligibility to be expanded to certain expenses, including employee health/life insurance, some telecom infrastructure, free samples and legally mandated destruction of inventory. The refunds of accumulated ITC on input services and, subject to conditions, plant and machinery were proposed under the inverted duty structure and exports. The Council proposed a more automated, risk-based refund system, including potentially sanctioning 90% of eligible claims within three working days. Some services provided by Indian companies through their overseas branches, as well as certain services performed in India on foreign-owned goods, could receive export-related GST treatment.

For small businesses, an optional annual return system with quarterly tax payments was proposed. A committee will examine protection for genuine buyers whose suppliers default on GST, particularly in relation to input tax credit. A proposed Rs 10,000 threshold would reduce notices and litigation involving very small tax disputes.

What experts say

57th GST Council’s recommendations could make GST more business-friendly, especially for exporters, MSMEs and sectors such as pharma, FMCG and textiles, says Rahul Shekhar, Partner- Indirect Tax, Nangia Global. He believes the proposed GST reforms could reduce compliance pressure, release blocked working capital, improve tax efficiency and make GST enforcement less punitive, but their actual benefit will depend on how the recommendations are implemented.

"The proposed reforms seek to decriminalise GST compliance by removing arrest powers, increasing the prosecution threshold from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore, and leaving the nature and extent of punishment to judicial discretion. Further, the general penalty is proposed to be reduced from ₹25,000 to ₹10,000, ensuring that genuine compliance lapses are addressed through proportionate financial consequences rather than excessive penal action," he says.

Tax experts broadly see the GST Council's proposals as a shift towards a less punitive and more business-friendly tax regime. While decriminalisation could reduce coercive enforcement and reserve criminal action for serious tax evasion, broader ITC refunds could release working capital currently locked in the GST system.

“Arrest and criminal prosecution have historically been among the most stringent enforcement tools under indirect tax laws, intended primarily to deter serious and deliberate tax evasion. Against the backdrop of concerns around proportionality in tax enforcement, the proposed GST reforms represent a significant recalibration of the enforcement framework. The proposed decriminalisation of certain offences, rationalisation of penal provisions, raising of the prosecution threshold to INR 5 crore and withdrawal of GST officers’ arrest powers under Section 69 collectively seek to draw a clearer line between genuine non-compliance, interpretational disputes and deliberate fraud," says Manoj Mishra, Partner and Tax Controversy Management Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

Mishra further believes the council’s proposal to extend refunds to input services from November 2026 and plant and machinery from April 2027 would mark a significant structural correction to the existing refund framework. 'For sectors such as pharmaceuticals, FMCG, textile and other capital-intensive industries, these measures could unlock substantial working capital, reduce financing costs and improve the viability of fresh investments and capacity expansion," he says.

"Additionally, extending refunds of credit on plant and machinery to exporters could further ease capital expenditure-related tax costs and support investments in export capacity. However, the proposed phased recovery of credit on plant and machinery over five years means that timely refunds and efficient implementation will be critical to translating this reform into meaningful financial relief for businesses," he adds.

Karan Kakkar, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat, points out that the inclusion of “input services” within refunds under the inverted duty structure (IDS) also brings GST closer to its objective of minimising tax cascading and promoting a more seamless credit framework. "From a business perspective, it should improve liquidity, enhance credit efficiency and support sectors that have historically been impacted by IDS such as textile, pharma, footwear, etc," he says.