5000 sqft bunker, 30 bedrooms, farm-to-table setup: This secret mansion is owned by...

New details about Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's expansive Hawaiian estate have come to light. Wired reported that the compound includes unconventional features like an underground bunker with reinforced doors, a network of 11 tree houses connected by rope bridges, and robust security measures.

The compound, comprising about 12 structures, is designed for self-sufficiency, with plans for at least 30 bedrooms and bathrooms. Two primary residences boast opulent amenities such as a gym, pools, sauna, hot tub, cold plunge and tennis court.

The most incredible aspect is an underground bunker connected by a tunnel, spanning 5,000 square feet and featuring living spaces, mechanical areas and an escape hatch. It also has lofty metal doors filled with concrete.

The entire estate focuses on sustainability, with an 18-foot-tall water tank, pump system, and established food production capabilities. The estate includes cattle ranching, organic farms, and partnerships for wildlife preservation.

The property's secrecy is maintained by strict measures, including a 6-foot stone wall, non-disclosure agreements for workers, and restrictions on communication and photography.

As per the sources, Zuckerberg's property is estimated to cost around $100 million, excluding the land which is worth $170 million. Overall, Zuckerberg is spending $270 million on this property is approximately Rs 2240.89 crore.