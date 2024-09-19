5 super expensive assets Mukesh Ambani owns: Rs 15000 crore home, Rs 600 crore jet, MI worth...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

FATF says India faces severe 'terrorist financing threats' from...

WATCH: IAS officer poses as customer at liquor shop, imposes Rs 50000 fine for....

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja take IND to 339/6 at stumps in Chennai

Meet Indian man, who got hired whopping Rs 12000000 crore salary job, not from IIT, IIM he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
FATF says India faces severe 'terrorist financing threats' from...

FATF says India faces severe 'terrorist financing threats' from...

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

WATCH: IAS officer poses as customer at liquor shop, imposes Rs 50000 fine for....

WATCH: IAS officer poses as customer at liquor shop, imposes Rs 50000 fine for....

10 must-try local dishes in Himachal Pradesh

10 must-try local dishes in Himachal Pradesh

8 animals that can live without water for years

8 animals that can live without water for years

8 mesmerising images of colliding galaxies captured by NASA Hubble telescope

8 mesmerising images of colliding galaxies captured by NASA Hubble telescope

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments क�ी बाढ़ आ गई

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

Suriya, Bobby Deol-starrer Kanguva gets new release date, averts clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Suriya, Bobby Deol-starrer Kanguva gets new release date, averts clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Hansal Mehta: 'Comparing The Buckingham Murders' Kareena to Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet is lazy, mediocre thinking'

Hansal Mehta: 'Comparing The Buckingham Murders' Kareena to Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet is lazy, mediocre thinking'

HomeBusiness

Business

5 super expensive assets Mukesh Ambani owns: Rs 15000 crore home, Rs 600 crore jet, MI worth...

Among his many extravagant possessions, Mukesh Ambani owns several assets worth over Rs 500 crore.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 04:29 PM IST

5 super expensive assets Mukesh Ambani owns: Rs 15000 crore home, Rs 600 crore jet, MI worth...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani, with a staggering net worth of $116 billion (approximately Rs 9.6 lakh crore) according to Forbes, is India’s richest person. The Reliance Chairman and his family lead an ultra-lavish lifestyle, often spending hundreds of crores on family occasions.

Among his many extravagant possessions, Mukesh Ambani owns several assets worth over Rs 500 crore. The most expensive of these is his 27-storey residence, Antilia, located on Altamount Road in Mumbai’s Billionaires Row. Covering 65,340 sq ft, Antilia is valued at Rs 15,000 crore, making it the world’s second most expensive private residence after Buckingham Palace. The sea-facing mansion boasts a 168-car garage, three helipads, a ballroom, a 50-seat private theatre, a spa, an ice cream parlour, and even a snow room.

In 2008, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance purchased the Mumbai Indians IPL team for $111.9 million (around Rs 932 crore), making it the most expensive team at the time. According to Forbes, Mumbai Indians is now the IPL’s most valuable team, worth $1.3 billion (around Rs 10,835 crore) as of 2022.

Another notable acquisition came in 2022, when Ambani paid $98.15 million (approximately Rs 800 crore) to buy a 73.37% stake in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, New York. This deal, which included taking on the hotel's $115 million debt, totaled over Rs 2,000 crore. The ultra-luxurious 248-room hotel overlooks Central Park and is a favorite among Hollywood celebrities and billionaires.

That same year, Mukesh Ambani gifted his son Anant Ambani a Rs 640 crore beach-facing villa in Dubai’s prestigious Palm Jumeirah neighborhood. Spread across 3,000 sq ft, the 10-bedroom mansion includes a 70-metre private beach, making it Dubai’s second-largest residential property deal.

Mukesh Ambani also travels in style. In addition to his collection of over 150 luxury cars, he owns three private jets. His most expensive is the Boeing Business Jet 2, valued at $73 million (around Rs 600 crore). This jet features a spacious executive lounge and a private master suite. He also owns an Airbus A319 worth Rs 240 crore, which was a gift to his wife Nita Ambani on her 44th birthday, and a Falcon 900EX Jet valued at Rs 33 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

5 super expensive assets Mukesh Ambani owns: Rs 15000 crore home, Rs 600 crore jet, MI worth...

5 super expensive assets Mukesh Ambani owns: Rs 15000 crore home, Rs 600 crore jet, MI worth...

Hansal Mehta: 'Comparing The Buckingham Murders' Kareena to Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet is lazy, mediocre thinking'

Hansal Mehta: 'Comparing The Buckingham Murders' Kareena to Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet is lazy, mediocre thinking'

Meet man who was world's richest man, richer than Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, then lost Rs 5856175 crore due to...

Meet man who was world's richest man, richer than Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, then lost Rs 5856175 crore due to...

Kareena Kapoor revives vintage glam in 25-year-old Banarasi saree makeover

Kareena Kapoor revives vintage glam in 25-year-old Banarasi saree makeover

Meet Indian man, who got hired whopping Rs 12000000 crore salary job, not from IIT, IIM he is...

Meet Indian man, who got hired whopping Rs 12000000 crore salary job, not from IIT, IIM he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement