5 super expensive assets Mukesh Ambani owns: Rs 15000 crore home, Rs 600 crore jet, MI worth...

Among his many extravagant possessions, Mukesh Ambani owns several assets worth over Rs 500 crore.

Mukesh Ambani, with a staggering net worth of $116 billion (approximately Rs 9.6 lakh crore) according to Forbes, is India’s richest person. The Reliance Chairman and his family lead an ultra-lavish lifestyle, often spending hundreds of crores on family occasions.

Among his many extravagant possessions, Mukesh Ambani owns several assets worth over Rs 500 crore. The most expensive of these is his 27-storey residence, Antilia, located on Altamount Road in Mumbai’s Billionaires Row. Covering 65,340 sq ft, Antilia is valued at Rs 15,000 crore, making it the world’s second most expensive private residence after Buckingham Palace. The sea-facing mansion boasts a 168-car garage, three helipads, a ballroom, a 50-seat private theatre, a spa, an ice cream parlour, and even a snow room.

In 2008, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance purchased the Mumbai Indians IPL team for $111.9 million (around Rs 932 crore), making it the most expensive team at the time. According to Forbes, Mumbai Indians is now the IPL’s most valuable team, worth $1.3 billion (around Rs 10,835 crore) as of 2022.

Another notable acquisition came in 2022, when Ambani paid $98.15 million (approximately Rs 800 crore) to buy a 73.37% stake in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, New York. This deal, which included taking on the hotel's $115 million debt, totaled over Rs 2,000 crore. The ultra-luxurious 248-room hotel overlooks Central Park and is a favorite among Hollywood celebrities and billionaires.

That same year, Mukesh Ambani gifted his son Anant Ambani a Rs 640 crore beach-facing villa in Dubai’s prestigious Palm Jumeirah neighborhood. Spread across 3,000 sq ft, the 10-bedroom mansion includes a 70-metre private beach, making it Dubai’s second-largest residential property deal.

Mukesh Ambani also travels in style. In addition to his collection of over 150 luxury cars, he owns three private jets. His most expensive is the Boeing Business Jet 2, valued at $73 million (around Rs 600 crore). This jet features a spacious executive lounge and a private master suite. He also owns an Airbus A319 worth Rs 240 crore, which was a gift to his wife Nita Ambani on her 44th birthday, and a Falcon 900EX Jet valued at Rs 33 crore.