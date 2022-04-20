5 destinations suggested by the Park Holidays International for this summer

Pic: The Park Holidays International

Finally, the summer season is here and it's time to relax and have fun. After a long work week, you deserve a break from the stress and commitments that come with life in the city.

If you are planning your holiday trip for months and you have all the essentials planned, including a bag full of summer clothes, snacks, and sunscreen. Then many destinations around India can be reached in a day trip or a weekend break. So here are our top five suggestions from the park holidays international for this summer's holidays.

Rishikesh

This is the holy land of India, where Hindus come to find spiritual enlightenment. It is a place to practice yoga, dance, meditate, and become one with nature. There are two routes from Delhi where you can reach Rishikesh, the shortest route from Delhi to Rishikesh covers a distance of 235 km which takes around 6 hours. And there is a long route from Delhi to Rishikesh that covers a distance of 295 KM which takes around 7 hours. You can choose any route that suits you. There are many activities you can do in Rishikesh such as Rafting, Flying fox, Giant swing, Cliff jumping, Kayaking, Camping, Bungee Jumping, Hot Air Ballooning, Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat.

Manali

Manali is a city in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, famous for its natural beauty and green valleys. It is located on mountainous terrain in the Spiti Valley at an altitude of 5200 meters.

Manali is a hot spot destination for tourists who like to enjoy adventure activities and explore scenic nature. In Manali The park holidays international reviews you to take a stroll around the mall road and shop for local goods for yourself and gifting purpose, go on a trek at Prashar lake or Bijli Mahadev and experience an enthralling sensation of adventure, You will have a great time relaxing and exploring the beautiful places such as Hidimba Devi Temple and Dhungari Temple, Jogini WaterFalls, The Manali Gompa, and Bhrigu Lake.

Shimla

Shimla is the capital of the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. It was formerly known as Simla, but over time it became known as Shimla.

Shimla is a beautiful hill station in India and is known for its picturesque views, natural surroundings, and According to The park holidays international there are many attractions in Shimla that you can enjoy in Kufri, Chail, Kiala Forest, Mall Road, Christ Church, Kali Bari Temple, Shimla State Museum, Green Valley, Jakhoo Hill, Himalayan Bird Park, Viceregal Lodge, Summer Hill, Kuthar Fort, Ride on Toy Train Chadwick Waterfall.

Jim Corbet and Nainital

Jim Corbett and Nainital are one of the most popular tourist destinations in India. The Jim Corbett national park is spread over an area of 520 square kilometres and is perfect for a summer holiday. Jim Corbett is home to a number of wildlife species, including elephants, tigers, leopards, and deer. Jim Corbett also offers a variety of outdoor activities, including safaris, nature walks, and bird watching.

Nainital is a popular tourist destination located in the state of Uttarakhand, India. It also is the headquarters of the Nainital district. The area was once a summer capital and hill station and is now a World Heritage Site, famous for its natural beauty. Things to do in Nainital, Well, there are loads of things like trekking, mountaineering, rock climbing, bird watching, camping, skiing, boating, sightseeing, and even paying homage to prominent temples.

Darjeeling and Gangtok

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Darjeeling and Gangtok are two of the most beautiful and enchanting cities in India. Darjeeling is known for its stunning mountain views and the fragrant Darjeeling tea, while Gangtok is known for its Tibetan culture and the stunning views of Mount Kanchenjunga. Both cities are popular tourist destinations, and with good reason - they are both breathtaking.

Some of the best things you can do in Darjeeling are Enjoy a ride on the Batasia Loop, Meditate at the Japanese Temple and Peace Pagoda, Take a walk in The Rock Garden, and Go on a cable car ride at Darjeeling Ropeway. There are lots of things to do in Gangtok that every tourist dreams of. They are: Go river rafting on the Teesta River, Paragliding, Trekking, Taking a Yak Safari to the serene Tsomgo Lake, Enjoying views of the city on a cable car ride and many more.

About The Park Holidays International

The park holidays international is a vacation company that offers vacations in a variety of hotels and resorts across different destinations. The park holidays international help to find the most incredible experiences. Whenever you want to travel you don't have to think about "what to do" or "where to stay" because The park holidays international is always ready to serve you. Their subscription plan for the customers is for 10 Years (6Nights/ 7Days) 1 Bed Room Plan at Rs. 4,75,000 and Studio Plan at Rs. 3,75,000, and for 25 Years (6Nights/ 7Days) 1 Bed Room Plan at Rs. 7,75,000 and Studio Plan at Rs. 6,75,000. If you want more information about summer vacation destinations you can visit the park holidays international.

