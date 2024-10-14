Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of the Adani Group and has a market cap of Rs 3.53 lakh crore.

Gautam Adani is among the top richest men in India. He runs the billion-dollar Adani Group as chairman. The 62-year-old billionaire began Adani Group in 1988 as a commodities trading firm. It is now one of India's major infrastructure conglomerates. It has interests in several businesses including ports, energy, airports, and cement.

According to Forbes, Gautam Adani has a real-time net worth of Rs 675790 crore, as of October 14. He is India's biggest airport operator. But which companies have made him a billionaire? The bulk of Adani's fortune is derived from stakes in six companies that are part of the Adani Group.

The companies and the stakes include Adani Enterprises (75%), Adani Power (72%), Adani Total Gas (37%), Adani Energy Solutions (73%), Adani Ports (66%), and Adani Green Energy (56%), as per Bloomberg. Each of the companies is publicly traded and based in Ahmedabad. Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of the Adani Group and has a market cap of Rs 3.53 lakh crore.

The Ahmedabad-based group owns the country's biggest private port and is among the world's largest coal traders. Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship company, reported revenue of USD 11.6 billion in 2023-24. Born in Gujarat, Gautam Adani dropped out of college and worked in Mumbai's diamond trade before returning to his home state. He made his foray into global trading when he imported polyvinyl chloride (PVC) for his brother's plastic business. In 1988, he set up Adani Enterprises with his brothers Vinod and Rajesh to import and export commodities.