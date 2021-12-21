4-day work week, salary cut, PF hike: What New Labour Codes have in store

The Central government is likely to implement four labour codes on wages, social security, industrial relations and occupation safety, health and working conditions by the next financial year, PTI reported.

After the implementation of New Labour Codes, several aspects related to employment would change – including the take-home salary, working hours, number of weekdays and PF.

It may be recalled that the Centre was planning to implement the labour codes from April 2021 but the idea got dropped because labour is a concurrent subject and both the Centre and states need to notify rules under these four codes. Many states are yet to finalise rules around New Labour Codes.

“The four labour codes are likely to be implemented in the next financial year of 2022-23 as a large number of states have finalised draft rules on these,” a senior government official was quoted by PTI as saying. “The Centre has completed the process of finalising the draft rules on these codes in February 2021. But since labour is a concurrent subject, the Centre wants the states to implement these as well in one go,” added the official.

After the implementation of new labour codes, it is expected that employees would get a four-day workweek as opposed to the current five-day workweek. It will also directly impact the working hours of employees and their take home salary and other rights. The implemnetation of New Labour Codes will also bring significant changes in the calculation of basic pay and provident fund of employees.

The take-home salary of employees will decrease after the implementation of new labour codes. Sources said that employees and firms will have to pay more money for PF and that's why in-hand salary will decrease.