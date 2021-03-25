7th Pay Commission: 4-day week to be implemented soon? Here's what the govt said

7th pay commission news: Thrashing hopes for central government employees who were expecting the government to implement a 4-day week system, the government has said that no such proposal is under consideration.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Union Labor Minister Santosh Gangwar has given written information to the Parliament that no such proposal is included in the government's agenda.

In the information given to the Parliament, Gangwar has made it clear that no proposal for 4 days a week or 40 hours a week, is being considered. This means that central government employees will continue to work as before. Neither their weekly holidays nor their working hours are going to change.

The minister added that weekly leave, leave and working hours have been fixed for the central employees under the earlier Pay Commission and they will continue to be in place. This response of the government may come as a shocker to the central employees, but currently, no such idea is on the government's agenda.

Based on the recommendations of the Fourth Pay Commission, the working hours and holidays are fixed for the central employees at present. In the Seventh Pay Commission, the same recommendations have been put forward, according to which the central employees now have to work 5 days a week and 8.5 hours daily. In this way, a total of 42.5 hours of work has to be done in 5 days. There were reports that working hours could be reduced to 40, but at present, the Modi government is not doing any work on this agenda.