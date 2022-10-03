3Cs and E: Aspiring to work for Apple? Tim Cook reveals four qualities his company looks for in candidates

Apple CEO Tim Cook - File Photo

Are you aspiring to get a job in Apple? You can take notes as we are going to reveal what the company looks for in candidate during the hiring process.

Recently invited to an Italian University’s commencement ceremony, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed the four qualities his company looks for in candidates.

Cook told the graduates at the university that he believes the key to his company’s success lies on its culture and who it hires. Cook said that Apple typically seeks out employees with four shared skills -- the ability to collaborate, creativity, curiosity and expertise.

First, he said, was the capability to collaborate, adding that Apple creates its products with combined efforts.

"We look for… the fundamental feeling that if I share my idea with you, that that idea will grow and get bigger and get better,” Cook was quoted as CNBC.

He said that creativity and curiosity are the next two things. Apple looks for people who think differently, Cook said. We look for people that think different -- that can look at a problem and not be caught up in the dogma of how that problem has always been (solved).”

Speaking about curiosity, the Apple chief added, "It's a cliche, but there are no dumb questions. It's amazing when somebody starts to ask questions as a kid would do."

The fourth trait he mentioned was expertise. Cook said these traits in staffers make up for a "an ambitious, yet supportive" work culture.

Apple is one of the most sought-after workplaces and employs more than 150,000 people. However, lately it has been slowing down its hiring process and cutting jobs, like many other tech giants amid economic uncertainty.

In August this year, Apple laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending. About 100 contract workers were let go in a rare move for the world’s most valuable tech company.