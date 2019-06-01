Headlines

32 distressed sailors may abandon ship off Porbandar

In their report, MMD remarked that the dredger is not seaworthy and its life-saving equipment, signalling lamp, machinery, etc are deficient

Ateeq Shaikh

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 05:35 AM IST

Thirty-two Indian seafarers continue to be in distress at Porbandar, which has led to the Captain of MV Omkara Prem issuing an 'abandon ship' notice.

On Friday, DNA Money had reported how Mumbai-based Mercator Ltd's dredger had raised a May Day call.

On Thursday, the Mercantile Marine Department's (MMD) representatives surveyed the vessel. In their report, a copy of which is with DNA Money, MMD remarked that the dredger is not seaworthy and its life-saving equipment, signalling lamp, machinery, etc are deficient.

The report further said the "vessel is short of fuel... is in blackout condition during the night, with no safety or navigational equipment running". Moreover, the crew is running short of provisions and are rationing the food.

"Mercator asked us to cast off the vessel for dredging operations once bunkering is completed. But the vessel has been detained on the orders of MMD Surveyor (Jamnagar) and has been disallowed to leave the port," said vessel's in-charge, Captain Karuna Shankar.

In a mail to Mercator, he added, "I am sure the owners do not want an abandoned crewless ship at anchor in the Porbandar harbour... it will be unsafe and impractical... because of the forthcoming monsoons... we have been bailed out of the long-existing situation and berthed alongside (the port) at present."

Akash Verma, who brought their plight to light on social media, said, "There are thousands of similar cases around India wherein seafarers are forced to live in deplorable conditions."

The Directorate General of Shipping, Protection & Indemnity Insurance Club and maritime unions remain evasive, despite the vessel's registry in India, and with Indian nationals onboard.

Mercator's executive chairman Harish K Mittal was unavailable for comment.

