27-year-old man quits Rs 2.52 crore job at Google due to..., he is now doing...

In another such incident, Jim Tang left USD 300,000 (Rs 2.52 crore) job at Google in New York. One would wonder the reason behind leaving a lucrative tech job, the kind of which is a dream for millions. Jim Tang did so to pursue an independent life of a digital nomad, to work for his own entrepreneurial dreams. Business Insider reported that before joining Google in 2021, it was his dream like many other, and after joining it he expected it would make his parents proud and would make her financially independent. “I remember bringing my parents to the office and feeling like we'd achieved the American dream,” he said.

But even after being paid a hefty amount and provided with perks, he did not feel it right. “Even though there were a lot of perks and I was working with brilliant people, I was never a big fan of corporate work. While working on B2B products in ads for Google, I was probably helping them make a boatload of money, but it didn't feel particularly meaningful,” he said.

Why did Jim Tang leave Google?

But Tang continued for some more time, hoping for a financial independence before early retirement and to save USD 5 million for a comfortable retirement by 40. He worked hard for promotions and enjoyed the perks of Silicon Valley’s corporate culture. When a personal breakup happened at the same time as his depression got worse, he took time off from work and eventually quit his job in May 2025.

After resigning, Tang started traveling throughout Asia, and traveling since then. He first travelled to Japan's Tokyo while experimenting with life as a creator and entrepreneur. After leaving corporate life, Tang builds digital products, gives coaching, and retell his journey out of corporate life on social media. Even though he has no settled, his financial security from Google assures him of enough money in his account.

Talking about the changed experience after Google, Tang says that it is the definition of success. “I used to see success as based on externals and accolades. But now, I think if you feel fulfilled in your daily life, that's success,” Tang told Business Insider.

