Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, bangle seller who cracked UPSC exam despite being specially abled, becomes IAS officer with AIR...

Devara public reaction: Netizens call it 'Baahubali lite version', Jr NTR fans fight back

24-year-old MBA student dies by suicide at IIM Ahmedabad due to...

From Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani,...: Big update on wealth of India's richest

Gautam Adani's big move, government to receive Rs 28000000000 from Adani group for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

At cost of Rs 12549555000 crore, this is world's most expensive thing ever made by humans

At cost of Rs 12549555000 crore, this is world's most expensive thing ever made by humans

Meet man, bangle seller who cracked UPSC exam despite being specially abled, becomes IAS officer with AIR...

Meet man, bangle seller who cracked UPSC exam despite being specially abled, becomes IAS officer with AIR...

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

Crime detection rates in Delhi 

Crime detection rates in Delhi 

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

Devara public reaction: Netizens call it 'Baahubali lite version', Jr NTR fans fight back

Devara public reaction: Netizens call it 'Baahubali lite version', Jr NTR fans fight back

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

HomeBusiness

Business

24-year-old MBA student dies by suicide at IIM Ahmedabad due to...

The police have registered the case as an accidental death, and Bhukya’s body was sent to Sola Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 05:23 PM IST

24-year-old MBA student dies by suicide at IIM Ahmedabad due to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Akshith Bhukya, a second-year student in the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) at IIM-Ahmedabad, was found dead in his hostel room, having taken his own life by hanging. Police suspect that stress from organizing The Red Brick Summit, a high-profile management event, may have played a role. The incident occurred on Thursday morning at the institute’s new campus in Vastrapur, with Bhukya’s body discovered around 10:45 AM.

Following the tragedy, IIM-A cancelled The Red Brick Summit, which Bhukya was leading as the primary coordinator. The event was set to commence on September 27. According to DCP Himanshu Kumar Verma, “Prima facie, we do not suspect any foul play in the incident. The investigation so far indicates that Bhukya was possibly under stress due to the TRBS that was scheduled to begin on Friday. This is just the preliminary detail, and we are further investigating if he suffered from depression or if there was any other issue at play."

Inspector V D Mori of the Vastrapur police reported that Bhukya had spoken to a friend around 10:00 AM on Thursday, and returned to his room shortly after. When his friends tried calling him and received no response, they went to check on him. After knocking and failing to get an answer, they entered his room through a window and found him hanging. “His friends told us that he was the lead coordinator for the summit and was under stress," Mori added, noting that the specific cause of the stress is still under investigation. The police have registered the case as an accidental death, and Bhukya’s body was sent to Sola Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Bhukya, originally from Warangal in Telangana, was 24 years old. His LinkedIn profile shows that he was a BTech graduate in computer science from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal. He had worked as a software developer in Hyderabad before joining IIM-A in 2023, and had completed an internship earlier this year at S&P Global. His family was informed of the tragedy and were expected to arrive in Ahmedabad on Thursday night.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Good news for Delhi-NCR! Namo Bharat Metro to pass from 22 stations to reach...

Good news for Delhi-NCR! Namo Bharat Metro to pass from 22 stations to reach...

This Hindi film featuring Shahana Goswami has been selected as UK's official entry for Oscars 2025

This Hindi film featuring Shahana Goswami has been selected as UK's official entry for Oscars 2025

Cyber attack: Ranveer Allahbadia's both YouTube channels hacked, videos deleted, renamed...

Cyber attack: Ranveer Allahbadia's both YouTube channels hacked, videos deleted, renamed...

Meet woman heading 130-year-old company with Rs 13273 cr market cap, she is Ratan Naval Tata's...

Meet woman heading 130-year-old company with Rs 13273 cr market cap, she is Ratan Naval Tata's...

Jasprit Bumrah dominates Virat Kohli in nets, dismisses him '4 times in 15 balls', pacer says 'you are...'

Jasprit Bumrah dominates Virat Kohli in nets, dismisses him '4 times in 15 balls', pacer says 'you are...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement