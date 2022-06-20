2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings open ahead of launch on June 30, here’s what we know

Maruti Suzuki has started accepting bookings for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza compact SUV at an amount of Rs 11,000.

Maruti Suzuki has started accepting bookings for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza compact SUV at an amount of Rs 11,000. First launched in February 2016, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one of the most selling compact SUVs in the country and now the company is gearing up to launch the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza next week on June 30. Although the company has not yet revealed any details about the next-gen compact SUV, numerous leaks and rumours have given an idea about what buyers can expect.

With the new model, the company is rumoured to drop the ‘Vitara’ from the SUV’s name and the new teaser image released by Maruti Suzuki supports the rumours. Once launched, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will stack against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza - Design and exteriors

When it comes to design, the biggest change that the company may make is to drop the term ‘Vitara’ from the model’s name as the images reveal that the car will only have Brezza badging at the rear.

Previously shared images reveal that the company has completely redesigned the car as it now gets sleek LED headlamps and sleeker split tail lamps at the rear. The SUV gets new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels along with thick plastic cladding that offer a dominating stance to the car.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza - Interiors

As per the spy images shared by Rushlane, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza compact SUV will feature a new floating touchscreen infotainment system and multi-function steering wheel as seen on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The infotainment system runs on a new user interface that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apart from this, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza also appears to have an electric sunroof, heads-up display and a revised instrument cluster.

In terms of features, the image reveals that the upcoming SUV will feature cruise control, automatic climate control, push button start/stop, rear AC vents, 360-degree camera and many other connected car features.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza - Engine

Reports suggest that the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will be powered by the new K12C four-cylinder engine under the hood. For those who are unaware, the same engine is used in the newly launched 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The engine churns out 103 Ps of peak power and up to 137 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox or 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.